Boys Athlete Of The Week (May 10-16): Lake Region’s Shane Stevens

The votes are in and Lake Region baseball’s Shane Stevens is the Caledonian-Record Boys Athlete of the Week (May 10-16).
The sophomore went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and intentional walk and turned a double play from the outfield in the Rangers’ 22-8 pasting of Lamoille 22-8. He then allowed four hits and fanned four in 6⅓ innings and went the 3-for-4 at the plate as LR bested Randolph 15-3. Stevens finished his big week by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI in a 16-6 win over Lamoille.
As voted on by the public, Stevens tallied 31.9% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Trevor Lussier of Lyndon baseball, Myles Thornton-Sherman of St. Johnsbury track and field, Jack Boudreault of Woodsville baseball and Jadon Baker of Hazen baseball.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, May 17 and closed at midnight on Thursday, May 20.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, May 24.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2021
May 3-9: Lyndon baseball’s Dylan Miller
April 26-May 2: Blue Mountain baseball’s Ricky Fennimore
April 19-25: White Mountains baseball’s Tyler Hicks
Winter 2021
March 8-14: Woodsville basketball’s Cam Davidson
March 1-7: Groveton basketball’s Matt St. Cyr
Feb. 22-28: North Country basketball’s Cayde Micknak
Feb. 15-21: Littleton basketball’s Parker Paradice
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon basketball’s James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Groveton basketball’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains basketball’s Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: White Mountains basketball’s Brody LaBounty
