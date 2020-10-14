Boys Athlete of the Week: North Country’s Austin Giroux

Austin Giroux, a center attacking midfielder for the North Country boys soccer team, notched his first goal of the season and earned an assist in a 2-1 win over Lamoille last Tuesday.
Giroux’s week was just getting started.
Trading the pitch for a pitching wedge, the Falcons junior a day later won the Vermont Division I high school golf state title at rain-soaked Country Club of Barre, sharing medalist honors with St. J Academy junior Nelson Eaton.
Giroux, The Record’s reigning Boys Golfer of the Year, carded a 3-over 74 to earn the title after taking runner-up honors last fall. Both Giroux and Eaton were four strokes better better than Champlain Valley teammates Evan Forrest and Alex Leonard and Rutland’s Dillon Moore, who all shot 78s.
“Scoring that goal in soccer gave me some confidence heading into the golf tournament,” Giroux said. “It started me on a good note.”
The 16-year-old Giroux follows three older siblings — Alex, Carley and Grace — who all won team titles at North Country. Austin, however, is the first to claim an individual championship.
Asked if he heard from his siblings after the win.
“Oh yeah,” he replied. “They were excited.”
Favorite non-sports hobby: Hanging out with friends
One wish for 2020: For this pandemic to end
Dream destination: Hawaii
Favorite thing to cook: Omelette
Dream job: Golf course designer
Best coach ever: I’ve had a lot of good coaches
One thing I can’t live without: Family and friends
Funniest teammate: Jordan Eastman
Best restaurant in town: Hoagie’s
Biggest fear: Losing a loved one
Favorite move: Happy Gilmore
