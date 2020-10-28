Kyle Martin has been growing his hair out since freshman year, his long reddish locks a noticeable trait of the North Country standout senior wide receiver.
His touchdown total also grew longer last week.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound speedster hauled in five scores in a makeup 52-40 shootout win over U-32.
“It was a blast, a fun game; a close game,” said Martin, a team captain who has played at a different position on both sides of the ball in each of his four seasons with the Falcons.
His five-score outburst followed a three-score performance against Spaulding and a one-touchdown cameo in a rout of Oxbow last week.
North Country (5-3), the No. 2 seed in the regional playoff tournament, hosts No. 3 Spaulding in a Friday night semifinal after a first-round bye.
“I am hoping we can finally get something going,” said Martin, who has 15 TDs and five interceptions at safety this season. “We’ve lost in the first round the last three seasons.”
Martin, one of nine Falcons seniors, was obviously disheartened when Vermont made the switch to a 7-on-7 touch format for 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was kind of disappointing,” he said. “We had been working so hard. We knew we had a good team and believed we could make a run at a championship.”
But Martin’s adapted and is making the most of his final season.
“I wasn’t expecting much with this 7-0n-7 season, but it’s been really competitive and an exciting year,” he said.
For Halloween, I will be: Joe Exotic
One wish for 2021: For COVID to be gone
Dream destination: Fiji
Favorite thing to cook: Steak
Dream job: Football coach
Best coach ever: John Guebara
One thing I can’t live without: Football
Favorite person I’ve never met: Kyle Forgeard
Funniest teammate: Isaiah LaPlume
Best restaurant in town: Hoagie’s
Biggest fear: Snakes
Current favorite song: Prospect, by Iann Dior and Lil Baby
