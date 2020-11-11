Untouchable.
Colby Garey-Wright and his St. Johnsbury teammates were just that when it mattered most.
Making the most of a pandemic football season — 7-on-7 touch instead of traditional 11-on-11 tackle — the Hilltoppers claimed the St. J Area regional championship with a 42-28 thumping of the Tide on Saturday. It came on the heels of a 62-22 romp of U-32 in the semifinals two weeks ago.
Garey-Wright, the 16-year-old three-sport athlete, elevated his play over the final two games.
Against Spaulding, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior caught eight balls for 153 yards and two touchdowns at receiver. At quarterback, he completed 25 of 37 passes for 274 yards, four scores and an interception. On defense, he picked off two passes in the second half, as St. J held the Tide scoreless in the final two quarters until a garbage-time TD with 5 seconds to play.
“God’s honest truth Colby played the way we expected him to,” St. J coach Rich Alercio said after the game. “He might be the best player in the state heading into next season and he played like it today.”
The Hilltoppers trailed 20-14 with 5 minutes left to play in the first half. But Garey-Wright switched from receiver to quarterback and the hosts rattled off 28 straight points to stagger Spaulding.
It was the second straight game with at least six TDs for Garey-Wright, who threw for 296 yards and six scores and caught another in the Academy’s semifinal rout at U-32.
The Hilltoppers finished the one-of-a-kind season at 9-1. There is no chance at a state title, but Garey-Wright walks away fulfilled.
“This means a lot. We accomplished what we thought we would,” Garey-Wright said. “We continued the legacy of Academy football and trying to win championships every season. This year was different, but we made the most of it. It was a lot of fun.”
I’m thankful for: My family
All I want for Christmas is: COVID-19 to end
Favorite place: The gym/the fields
Favorite meal: Seafood
Dream job: Secret Service
Best coach ever: Coach Alercio, Coach Higgs, Coach Choiniere
Favorite person I’ve never met: Kevin Durant
Funniest teammate: Quinn Murphy
Best restaurant in town: The Hilltopper
Biggest fear: Not being able to play sports
Current favorite song: Stuck with me, by NAV
Favorite website: StockX
Favorite movie: Rudy
