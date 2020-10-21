St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman became the two-time NVAC Mountain Division champion on Saturday, then celebrated a team title with his running mates.
The junior standout cut through the 5K Craftsbury Outdoor Center course in 17 minutes, 00.7 seconds, 40 seconds faster than teammate Hale Boyden, spearheading the Hilltoppers’ long-awaited victory (33-39) over rival U-32 and the program’s first NVAC Mountain championship since 2011.
“Being the two-time Mountain Division champ is humbling, since, in the past, many incredible athletes have come from this league,” Thornton-Sherman said. “But the feeling of beating U-32 for the first time in almost a decade is a huge accomplishment for both the boys and girls team. I have so much respect for U-32, both their running mindsets and how much they work. But my team has also been developing the same mindset and working hard as well.”
Thornton-Sherman needed a strong mindset Saturday, as he and his teammates were confronted with cold and wet conditions, a change in the course layout, racing with only their teammates in a team-trial format and no spectators in attendance.
He’ll need to bring that same toughness to Thetford as he seeks to hunt down three more goals at the 2020 Vermont high school state championship on Halloween: a PR, an individual title and the team title in Division I.
For Halloween, I will be: A XC runner at the state meet
One wish for 2020: A vaccine
Dream Destination: Oregon or Alaska
Favorite thing to cook: Chicken Parmigiana
Dream Job: Biomedical Engineer
Best Coach Ever: Coach Langmaid
One Thing I Can’t Live Without: Running
Favorite Person I’ve Never Met: Galen Rupp
Funniest Teammate: Hale Boyden
Best Restaurant in Town: Chang Thai or The Danville Inn
Biggest Fear: Giving up/failing my goals
Current Favorite Song: Wishing Well, by Juice WRLD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.