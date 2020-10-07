Boys Athlete Of The Week: St. Johnsbury Soccer’s Liam Laidlaw

What a debut week for Liam Laidlaw.
The 16-year-old junior striker netted two scores in St. Johnsbury’s 3-0 win over North Country in the season opener, then followed with a hat trick in a 6-1 road rout at Lake Region.
A boarding student from Fayston, Laidlaw played the last two seasons at Harwood Union where he started a handful of games in 2019. The Highlanders were the Division II champions in 2018.
“I’ve been wanting to go to boarding school and coming to St. J was the right situation for me,” he said.
Laidlaw and the St. J soccer team, looking to replace eight seniors, are coming together quickly.
“The team’s been meshing well,” Laidlaw said. “We all like each other, we’re good friends. Really I have to credit everyone of my goals this season, other than the direct kick, to my teammates. They all happened because someone set me up. Each goal was a total team effort and shows how well we’re meshing.”
St. J is slated to face Laidlaw’s former team on Thursday.
“I am really looking forward to this game, a lot,” Laidlaw said. “It’s going to be fun.”
For Halloween I will be: Something scary
One wish for 2020: For corona to end
Dream destination: Spain
Favorite thing to cook: Pasta
Dream job: Become an app developer
Best coach ever: My current one, coach Levesque
One thing I can’t live without: My dog
Favorite person I’ve never met: Lionel Messi
Funniest teammate: Nick Santouse
Best restaurant in town: The Hilltopper
Biggest fear: Embarrassment
Current favorite song: First Day Out, by Tee Grizzley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.