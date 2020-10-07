Boys Athlete Of The Week: St. Johnsbury Soccer’s Liam Laidlaw

St. J Academy's Liam Laidlaw (20) is congratulated by teammates Rob Wood (12) and Tommy Zschau (9) after the first of his two second-half goals in the Hilltoppers' 3-0 season-opening win over North Country at Cary Field on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

What a debut week for Liam Laidlaw.

The 16-year-old junior striker netted two scores in St. Johnsbury’s 3-0 win over North Country in the season opener, then followed with a hat trick in a 6-1 road rout at Lake Region.

A boarding student from Fayston, Laidlaw played the last two seasons at Harwood Union where he started a handful of games in 2019. The Highlanders were the Division II champions in 2018.

“I’ve been wanting to go to boarding school and coming to St. J was the right situation for me,” he said.

Laidlaw and the St. J soccer team, looking to replace eight seniors, are coming together quickly.

“The team’s been meshing well,” Laidlaw said. “We all like each other, we’re good friends. Really I have to credit everyone of my goals this season, other than the direct kick, to my teammates. They all happened because someone set me up. Each goal was a total team effort and shows how well we’re meshing.”

St. J is slated to face Laidlaw’s former team on Thursday.

“I am really looking forward to this game, a lot,” Laidlaw said. “It’s going to be fun.”

For Halloween I will be: Something scary

One wish for 2020: For corona to end

Dream destination: Spain

Favorite thing to cook: Pasta

Dream job: Become an app developer

Best coach ever: My current one, coach Levesque

One thing I can’t live without: My dog

Favorite person I’ve never met: Lionel Messi

Funniest teammate: Nick Santouse

Best restaurant in town: The Hilltopper

Biggest fear: Embarrassment

Current favorite song: First Day Out, by Tee Grizzley

