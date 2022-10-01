Brattleboro Overpowers Lyndon

LYNDON CENTER — Brattleboro scored 31 unanswered points over the final three quarters and the Colonels walked away with a 38-14 victory over Lyndon in a battle of Division II football contenders Saturday afternoon at Robert K. Lewis Field.
The Vikings came out firing and seemed poised to take control early. Cam Berry broke up a Brattleboro touchdown pass attempt and then the LI defense forced a fumble on fourth-and-2 as the Colonels were in scoring territory.
Berry rattled off a long run and then quarterback Ashton Gould punched in a touchdown at 2:37. Colby Simpson’s two-point conversion made it 8-0.
From there, it was all Brattleboro. Berry got his hands on another Colonel end-zone try but quarterback Devin Speno stayed persistent and delivered a touchdown pass just 47 seconds into the second quarter.
Lyndon punted on its next possession and Speno moved the ball downfield using his array of receivers; capping the drive with a pass to Tristan Evans at 3:54 in the second. Jackson Emery caught a two-point pass to make it 14-8.
On the ensuing Viking drive, Gould was picked off to give the Colonels the ball right back with 2:23 left. Gould made up for it by getting a sack on the very next play and then Ethyn Chhoeung made an interception followed by a lengthy return. LI’s offense got the ball back with 44 seconds left but couldn’t manage anything out of it; entering the break still down 14-8.
“We played a solid first half but the turnover at the start of the third quarter really gave them life as it led directly to a score,” Lyndon coach Dan Nolan said. “We have to do a better job at protecting the football offensively.”
The Vikings fumbled on the very first play of the second half, which led to a Speno-Emery TD on the Colonel’s first offensive snap.
A devastating turn of events and a huge momentum swing in favor of the visitors.
A pair of solid Jake Sanville runs picked up first downs but the drive ended with Lyndon turning the ball over on downs at the 21-yard line. Brattleboro gained possession and marched down the other way. A monster tackle by Tom Houghton halted a Brattleboro scoring drive, forcing the decision to settle for a field goal to make it 24-8.
Down, but not out of it, the Viking offense showed signs of life at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. Gould ran for 15-plus and Aiden MacKenzie and Sanville rattled off successful runs of their own. Going for it on fourth down again, Gould tried to find Logan Perry over the middle but was incomplete.
A long aerial ball to Evans made it 31-8 with 5:34 left. Gould broke free less than a minute later, emerging through the line of scrimmage near midfield and taking it all the way for the touchdown and a now 31-14 score — LI’s first points since the first quarter. Emery caught another TD with 2:36 left to spoil any sort of last-minute Viking heroics.
“Defensively we have to do a much better job on third down,” Nolan said. “They were able to sustain a number of drives by converting on third-and-long.”
Lyndon (2-2) hosts Mount Anthony on Saturday at 1. Brattleboro (3-2) welcomes U-32 on Friday night.
