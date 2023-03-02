Rex Hauser reacts during the third-seeded Hilltoppers' 50-48 loss to sixth-seeded Brattleboro in a Division I basketball quarterfinal at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Harry Geng gets to the rim during the third-seeded Hilltoppers' 50-48 loss to sixth-seeded Brattleboro in a Division I basketball quarterfinal at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Cam Frost celebrates at the final horn of sixth-seeded Brattleboro's 50-48 win over No. 6 St. Johnsbury in a Division I basketball quarterfinal at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Rex Hauser dives for a loose ball during the third-seeded Hilltoppers' 50-48 loss to sixth-seeded Brattleboro in a Division I basketball quarterfinal at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Cam Frost hop-steps through two defenders during sixth-seeded Brattleboro's 50-48 win over No. 6 St. Johnsbury in a Division I basketball quarterfinal at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Senior point guard Cam Frost hit a tough, go-ahead layup with 15 seconds to play and the sixth-seeded Brattleboro Colonels pulled a major upset Thursday night, knocking off third-seeded St. Johnsbury 50-48 in the Division I quarterfinals at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
Paul McGillion, the 6-foot-8 forward tallied a game-high 15 points for the Colonels, who frustrated the Hilltopers with scrappy defense and relentlessness on the glass to hold off the hard-charging Hilltoppers and punch their ticket to Patrick Gym for the program’s first final-four appearance since 2012.
Brattleboro becomes just the third No. 6 seed since 1972 to advance to the Division I semifinals.
Rex Hauser finished with 18 points and Aidan Brody added 12 for St. Johnsbury, which endured a tough night in its home gym — making uncharacteristic mistakes for three-plus quarters — before surging back during a frenetic finish.
St. J trailed 26-21 at halftime and 37-32 after three. Brattleboro, slowing the pace on offense, upped its advantage to 45-36 late in the fourth.
“We struggled to string together stops and at times change our pace on the offensive end,” SJA coach Patrick Rainville said. “Brattleboro capitalized on the boards and earned extra possessions.”
But the Hilltoppers, looking for a fifth semifinal appearance in the last six years, found their footing and hit the accelerator.
Brody banged a 3 and Hauser canned another to trim the deficit to 45-42 with 2:01 to go. After a pair of Frost free throws, Hauser was fouled on a 3 and hit all three free throws to make it 47-45. Geng, St. J’s leading scorer, who was quiet most of the night (eight points), then buried a driving floater to tie the game at 47-all.
After a long BU possession, Frost found a seam up the right lane line and got downhill to the hoop, scoring over a defender to make it 49-47 Colonels with 15 seconds to play.
Geng answered with his own hard drive, earning two foul shots. He missed the first and made the second for a 49-48 game. McGillion then was quickly fouled on and stepped to the line for a one-and-one. Despite finishing 3-for-10 from the foul line, the big man sank the first for a 50-48 advantage.
The second freebie missed the mark and St. J hauled in a rebound and called timeout. The ball was inbounded to Geng, who sprinted up the floor and got inside the arc, but his contested game-tying floater missed the mark at the final buzzer.
Brattleboro advances to Monday’s final four and will face the winner of the No. 7 Rutland-No. 2 Rice matchup.
It was the final game for St. J’s Patrick Hallett and manager Caleb Ponti. The Hilltopper roster includes five sophomores and seven juniors.
“The staff has loved coaching this group of young men and we know that the lessons of this season and their resiliency will help us move forward,” Rainville said. “We want to thank Patrick Hallett and Caleb Pontti for their commitment to Hilltopper Basketball and we will be supporting them in their next chapter.”
