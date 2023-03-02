ST. JOHNSBURY — Senior point guard Cam Frost hit a tough, go-ahead layup with 15 seconds to play and the sixth-seeded Brattleboro Colonels pulled a major upset Thursday night, knocking off third-seeded St. Johnsbury 50-48 in the Division I quarterfinals at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.

Paul McGillion, the 6-foot-8 forward tallied a game-high 15 points for the Colonels, who frustrated the Hilltopers with scrappy defense and relentlessness on the glass to hold off the hard-charging Hilltoppers and punch their ticket to Patrick Gym for the program’s first final-four appearance since 2012.

