BURLINGTON — Disappointed?
Try determined.
The No. 3 Kingdom Blades were full of optimism following a 4-1 loss to No. 1 Woodstock in the Division II championship at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Thursday.
Following a historic season culminating in a first finals appearance, the Blades (18-5) will return its entire roster of 19 players from seven different schools.
That includes freshman twins Ella and Taylor Blaise of Lake Region. Ella is a forward who scored 41 points and a team-high 29 goals, Taylor is the top goaltender who posted seven shutouts and a .925 save percentage.
They will also bring back Riverside eighth-grader Gabrielle Young (15 goals, 12 assists) and St. J freshman Isabel Butler (8 goals, team-high 19 assists).
“This team has a bright future. They’re young,” said KB head coach Shaun Mosher about his squad made up of three eighth-graders, eight freshmen, three sophomores, five juniors, and zero seniors. “We’ll gain experience and be back to compete next year.”
Senior forward Isabel Konijnenberg scored a hat trick to lead Woodstock (20-4) to back-to-back D-II crowns.
Kassidy Haley (one goal, one assist), Gracelyn Laperle (two assists) and Hannah Gubbins (one assist) rounded out scoring and goaltender Meridian Bremel made 10 saves for the Wasps, who became the first repeat D-II champs since U-23 (2010-11).
Konijnenberg opened scoring with 34.2 seconds remaining in the first period on a feed from Gubbins to put WHS ahead 1-0.
Following a scoreless second frame, Woodstock took a two-goal lead on a score by Haley at 2:16 into the third.
The Blades pulled within 2-1 on a goal by Young assisted by Gabrielle Griffith and Butler with 6:45 remaining but the Wasps closed the door in the final two minutes, with Konijnenberg scoring twice in 38 seconds.
Woodstock controlled time of possession and held a 23-11 shots-on-goal edge.
Blades goaltender Tayor Blaise turned in an outstanding effort, shaking off an early injury to make 19 saves.
She made eight saves on Woodstock’s power play and stoned the Wasps on consecutive breakaway attempts midway through the final period to keep it a one-goal game.
Despite the final score, it was a close contest throughout.
The Kingdom Blades took the regular season series 2-1 with wins on Dec. 14 (3-2) and Feb. 11 (1-0) and a loss on Jan. 11 (5-3).
“Our team is a very strong team. They proved themselves all season long. Tonight we competed, it just didn’t go our way,” Mosher said.
After accepting the runner-up plaque, junior captain Brooke-Lynn Choiniere applauded her team for its improvement over the course of the season.
The Blades won 14 straight entering the finals including a 6-1 semifinal win over second-seeded Burr & Burton.
“I think we came together really well. We were a really young team and we started out not clicking. Then we came together toward the middle of the season and we started to do well and win,” she said.
Asked how the finals loss would impact the team moving forward, she was optimistic.
“I think this is really going to drive us for the next season, because we are going to want to come back. We’re going to want to win. We’re going to work hard next year.”
NOTE: The Kingdom Blades penalty kill unit went 2-for-2.
