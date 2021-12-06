BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Sara Brown tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds and the visiting Lisbon Panthers used a big third quarter to earn a 35-27 win over Profile in the season opener for both teams.
Brown scored eight of her points in the third frame as Lisbon outscored Profile 15-3, breaking open a 10-all game at halftime.
Mya Brown played big for the Patriots with a game-high 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
“Both teams took a while to get rid of the first-game jitters,” Lisbon coach Brent Covell said. “We came out of the locker room in the third quarter and took control but they made a push in the fourth.”
Kiley Hill had eight rebounds and five steals, Kaitlin Clark added five steals and Kendal Clark collected nine rebounds for the Panthers.
“We got some great minutes from freshman Natasha Holbrook, Linnea Trudel and eighth-grader Meredith Barnes,” Covell said. “The game itself went nowhere fast; when we executed on offense we looked really good. Great to start with a W.”
Lisbon hosts Woodsville next Monday at 5. Profile is at Franklin on Friday at 4:30.
LISBON (1-0): Kaitlin Clark 1-3-5, Sara Brown 5-5-18, Kiley Hill 2-3-7, Kendal Clark 2-1-5. Totals: 10-FG 12-23-FT 35.
PROFILE (0-1): Morgan Presby 0-1-1, Mya Brown 6-7-20, Maddie Koehler 2-0-4, Kyah Knight 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 8-16-FT 27.
LRS 4 6 15 10 — 35
PS 4 6 3 14 — 27
3-Point FG: L 3 (Brown); P 1 (Brown). Team Fouls: L 13, P 18. Fouled Out: P, Koehler.
