SAMOENS, FRANCE — Charlotte Brynn, of Newport, recently returned from the International Ice Swimming Association’s 5th Ice Swimming World Championships in Samoens, France.
Brynn, 57, brought home three gold medals and set two world records in her age group. In the 500-meter freestyle she finished with a time of 7:48:04, breaking the previous world record of 9:15.74. In the 250-meter freestyle, she finished in 3:38:99, setting another world record in her age group.
She also claimed a gold medal for her age group in the 1,000-meter freestyle, finishing in 16 minutes and 50 seconds — all in 37-degree waters.
Ice swimming has seen tremendous growth in recent years and last week an elite group of 475 athletes gathered from around the world, representing 41 countries to compete in the IISA Championships; which ran from January 12-15. They were held in a 10-lane, 25-meter pool constructed in an Alpine Lake.
Water temperatures ranged from 37-39 degrees over the course of the event. International ice swimming association rules do not permit wet suits or other heat-retaining clothing and swimmers are required to swim in only a standard bathing suit and swim cap.
Brynn competed in the championships representing Team New Zealand, her native country. She is Executive Director of The Swimming Hole in Stowe. She also serves as Assistant Director at Kingdom Games and has her own swim coaching-training company, BrynnSwim.
Brynn has been swimming at Kingdom Games events since the first Kingdom Swim in 2009. Two years ago she moved to the Bluffs in Newport and started a series of highly acclaimed Swim Tech Camps and Clinics which are held on Lake Memphremagog. She helped found the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival in 2015. The Festival has grown from 41 swimmers the first year to an expected 180 this year.
In addition to her success as a winter swimmer, Brynn has grown into an accomplished and adventurous marathon open water swimmer — swimming the 25-mile length of Lake Memphremagog twice, setting a record for the fastest completion of 32-mile Lake George, crossing the Catalina Channel, and completing 20 Bridges (28 miles around Manhattan). Lake Memphremagog has become her training venue for open water swimming, while Lake Willoughby is her regular “go to” for winter swim training as other lakes in the area freeze over. During the summer, she has swum the length of Willoughby over 17 times (including double and triple crossings).
Although Brynn swam with Team New Zealand at the IISA World Championships, Team USA was bursting with other members of the Memphremagog Winter Swimming Society, including Martha Wood, Rena Demeo, Qing Li, Elizabeth Almond, Andrew Wallace, and Janet Kylander Manning. They, along with Brynn, are regular winter swimmers at the Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival on Lake Memphremagog on the last weekend of February. Brynn, Demeo, and Manning are all on the Organizing Committee of the Festival.
