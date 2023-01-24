SAMOENS, FRANCE — Charlotte Brynn, of Newport, recently returned from the International Ice Swimming Association’s 5th Ice Swimming World Championships in Samoens, France.

Brynn, 57, brought home three gold medals and set two world records in her age group. In the 500-meter freestyle she finished with a time of 7:48:04, breaking the previous world record of 9:15.74. In the 250-meter freestyle, she finished in 3:38:99, setting another world record in her age group.

