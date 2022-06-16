Bucks, Bears Dot 2022 All-Mountain Softball Teams Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jun 16, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Danville's Rylie Cadieux, left, and Zoe Crocker. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now Blue Mountain freshman Kyra Nelson was named to the All-Mountain first team as an outfielder. 2022 ALL-MOUNTAIN SOFTBALL TEAMSAs selected by the league's coaches and reported to the Caledonian-Record.PITCHER First Team: Olivia Hatch, Richford; Sarah Coloney, BFA-FairfaxSecond Team: Piper Mattson, Northfield; Maggie Emerson, Blue MountainHonorable Mention: Kyra Nelson, Blue Mountain; Brianna McLaughlin, Williamstown; Savanah Boyce, Craftsbury; Tiffany Rayne Parker, Peoples; Amelia Eagen, Craftsbury; Maddison Duke, Twinfield; Colleen Flinn, DanvilleCATCHERFirst Team: Mikayla Chagnon, Richford; Ava Marshia, DanvilleSecond Team: Melissa Hall, BFA-Fairfax; Lauren Joy, Blue MountainHonorable Mention: Eliza Dwinell, Williamstown; Sadie Skorstad, CraftsburyFIRST BASEFirst Team: Halle Rocheleau, BFA-Fairfax; Maddie Johnson, RichfordSecond Team: Emily Ward, PeoplesSECOND BASEFirst Team: Ella Chagnon, Richford; Paige Lagerstedt, NorthfieldSecond Team: Courtney Townsend, WilliamstownHonorable Mention: Jade Lamarre, Blue Mountain

THIRD BASEFirst Team: Maddie Smith, Richford; Rylie Cadieux, DanvilleSecond Team: Abigail Jarvis, Northfield; Jordan Alley, Blue MountainHonorable Mention: Alana Ulrich, CraftsburySHORTSTOPFirst Team: Kyrielle Deuso, Richford; Karli Blood, Blue MountainSecond Team: Hunter Covey, Williamstown; Zoe Crocker, DanvilleHonorable Mention: Jessalynn Gravel, Craftsbury; Kimlihn DeBona, Twinfield; Anna Villeneuve, BFA-FairfaxOUTFIELDFirst Team: Alexa Eaton, Williamstown; Kyra Nelson, Blue Mountain; Felicity Sulham, Blue MountainSecond Team: Ade Gillespie, Craftsbury; Sophia Augsberger, Craftsbury; Marta Mas, PeoplesHonorable Mention: Faith Benjamin, BFA FairfaxUTILITYFirst Team: Holly Raymond, Richford; Mychaela Watson, PeoplesSecond Team: Abbie Langlois, BFA-FairfaxHonorable Mention: Vanessa Cunningham, Richford; Melody Tracy, Richford 