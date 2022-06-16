2022 ALL-MOUNTAIN SOFTBALL TEAMS

As selected by the league’s coaches and reported to the Caledonian-Record.

PITCHER

First Team: Olivia Hatch, Richford; Sarah Coloney, BFA-Fairfax

Second Team: Piper Mattson, Northfield; Maggie Emerson, Blue Mountain

Honorable Mention: Kyra Nelson, Blue Mountain; Brianna McLaughlin, Williamstown; Savanah Boyce, Craftsbury; Tiffany Rayne Parker, Peoples; Amelia Eagen, Craftsbury; Maddison Duke, Twinfield; Colleen Flinn, Danville

CATCHER

First Team: Mikayla Chagnon, Richford; Ava Marshia, Danville

Second Team: Melissa Hall, BFA-Fairfax; Lauren Joy, Blue Mountain

Honorable Mention: Eliza Dwinell, Williamstown; Sadie Skorstad, Craftsbury

FIRST BASE

First Team: Halle Rocheleau, BFA-Fairfax; Maddie Johnson, Richford

Second Team: Emily Ward, Peoples

SECOND BASE

First Team: Ella Chagnon, Richford; Paige Lagerstedt, Northfield

Second Team: Courtney Townsend, Williamstown

Honorable Mention: Jade Lamarre, Blue Mountain

THIRD BASE

First Team: Maddie Smith, Richford; Rylie Cadieux, Danville

Second Team: Abigail Jarvis, Northfield; Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain

Honorable Mention: Alana Ulrich, Craftsbury

SHORTSTOP

First Team: Kyrielle Deuso, Richford; Karli Blood, Blue Mountain

Second Team: Hunter Covey, Williamstown; Zoe Crocker, Danville

Honorable Mention: Jessalynn Gravel, Craftsbury; Kimlihn DeBona, Twinfield; Anna Villeneuve, BFA-Fairfax

OUTFIELD

First Team: Alexa Eaton, Williamstown; Kyra Nelson, Blue Mountain; Felicity Sulham, Blue Mountain

Second Team: Ade Gillespie, Craftsbury; Sophia Augsberger, Craftsbury; Marta Mas, Peoples

Honorable Mention: Faith Benjamin, BFA Fairfax

UTILITY

First Team: Holly Raymond, Richford; Mychaela Watson, Peoples

Second Team: Abbie Langlois, BFA-Fairfax

Honorable Mention: Vanessa Cunningham, Richford; Melody Tracy, Richford

