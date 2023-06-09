Championship Saturday is among us and four local teams will look to end their seasons with a state championship trophy in hand.
Both the Blue Mountain baseball and softball teams have reached their season finales and are looking to walk away with a pair of Division IV state titles in the same season, something the Bucks accomplished in 2015.
Meanwhile, in New Hampshire, White Mountains and Littleton each will look to build off their program’s recent success; the Spartans last won it all in 2019 — the second of back-to-back crowns — and Littleton most recently in 2018.
All four championship games will feature matchups that did not occur during the regular season.
N.H. D-IV Baseball Championship
At NE Delta Dental Stadium, 10 a.m.
No. 5 Newmarket (17-2) vs. No. 3 Littleton (17-2)
Saturday’s Division IV final should look familiar, as it will be a rematch of the 2018 final in which Littleton won 3-1. The Crusaders are making their first appearance in the championship since that game, meanwhile, Newmarket has returned every year since — leaving victoriously twice (2019, ‘21).
Both teams enter with identical 17-2 records but have taken different routes to get here. Third-seeded Littleton, led by Granite State first-teamers Blake Fillion, JP Perez and Camden Cook, has steamrolled through the first three rounds, outscoring opponents 42-7. No. 5 Newmarket on the other hand, is coming off of consecutive 4-3 wins, the last knocking off top-ranked Gorham.
N.H. D-III Baseball Championship
At Delta Dental Stadium, 1 p.m.
No. 3 White Mountains (17-2) vs. No. 1 Monadnock (18-0)
The only team to beat the aforementioned Crusaders thus far has been D-III finalist White Mountains, which used late-game fireworks to survive the quarterfinals and then an exceptional pitching display to reach the title tilt.
The third-seeded Spartans have both the pitchers they used in their semifinal victory, Karter Deming and Robert Breault, available to throw against top-seeded, unbeaten and two-time reigning champion Monadnock on Saturday. White Mountains will also look to Noah Covell, Brayden Shallow and Ian St. Cyr amongst a lineup that has proven itself from top to bottom to provide offense against a Monadnock club that did not allow a run through its first five games of the season.
Vt. D-IV Softball Championship
At Castleton University, 2 p.m.
No. 3 Blue Mountain (14-3) vs. No. 1 West Rutland (15-3)
Just as they did at the Barre Auditorium this winter, the Bucks and Golden Horde will once again contend for a Division IV championship, this time on the diamond. As if the script wasn’t juicy enough, Blue Mountain is back in the Division IV championship for the first time since 2019 — a game in which West Rutland won.
This spring, the third-seeded Bucks and the top-ranked defending champion Golden Horde each enter with three losses apiece although both sport undefeated records against Vt. D-IV competition and each are averaging double-digit margin of victory this postseason.
The Bucks will put out a lineup led by a well-rounded and experienced group in Karli Blood, Lauren Joy, Gabby Houghton, Jade Lamarre and Felicity Sulham in addition to Kyra Nelson and Kaylee Hamlett who have kept opposing hitters guessing in the circle all season.
Vt. D-IV Baseball Championship
At Centennial Field, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Arlington (10-7) vs. No. 1 Blue Mountain (17-1)
Will the third time be the charm for the battle-tested Bucks?
No strangers to Centennial Field, Division IV’s top team looks to avenge a pair of back-to-back state runner-up finishes, while sixth-seeded Arlington stands in their way. Blue Mountain has run wild through its schedule thus far — having just two of its 17 wins decided by less than 10 runs while not allowing a run yet this postseason. The lone blemish for BMU being a loss to D-II finalist Peoples.
One side of the Bucks’ two-headed pitching monster of Evan Dennis and Ricky Fennimore will get the start on Saturday. Dennis hasn’t allowed an earned run to date and has given up just seven hits in 33 innings while also leading the Bucks in batting average at just over .600. Kason Blood and Ricky Fennimore boast averages above .500 while Cam Roy and Kris Fennimore serve as tough outs too in a deep and dangerous BMU lineup.
In the other dugout, Arlington is making its first title game appearance since 2008 after three-straight semifinal losses. The Eagles erased No. 3 Leland & Gray and No. 2 Proctor so far and enter on a six-game win streak.
