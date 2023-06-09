Championship Saturday is among us and four local teams will look to end their seasons with a state championship trophy in hand.

Both the Blue Mountain baseball and softball teams have reached their season finales and are looking to walk away with a pair of Division IV state titles in the same season, something the Bucks accomplished in 2015.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.