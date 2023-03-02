BARRE — A pair of local girls hoops teams will look to be the last ones standing in their respective divisions Saturday at the one-and-only Barre Auditorium.
The North Country Falcons, undefeated thus far and the top-seed in Division II, and the second-seeded D-IV Blue Mountain Bucks each advanced to Championship Saturday with a pair of lopsided semifinal victories.
No. 1 North Country steamrolled to the title game with a 42-23 win over No. 5 Harwood. Sabine Brueck (20) and Maya Auger (season-high 17 points, five threes) combined for all but five of the Falcons’ 42 points — although it was their third-lowest scoring total all year. The Highlanders managed to silence senior leader Cora Nadeau (13.1 ppg), one of the few teams to be able to do all season. Nadeau, a member of NCU’s 2021 title-winning team, likely won’t be silenced again — it was just the third time this season she failed to top double-digits.
Brueck, a sophomore, has emerged as one of the top local talents and the Falcons as a team have the ability and depth to go on big scoring runs — with multiple players capable of getting hot in a hurry.
Rileigh Fortin, Emma Fortin, Aaliyah Wilburn and Reeve Applegate will all need to be on their game as well when NCU takes on No. 3 Spaulding (19-4) for the championship. The game was moved from 3:45 to 1 p.m. because of the expected snow.
Like North Country, which claimed the program’s first-ever title two seasons ago, the Tide is a talented and experienced group — D-II runner-ups last year and semifinalists the winter before that.
Yvonne Roberge and Sage MacAuley headline a team made up of nine juniors and seniors looking to bring Spaulding just its second-ever championship (2009).
No. 2 Blue Mountain (19-3) enters Saturday’s matchup against top-ranked West Rutland (22-0) with an extra edge (game time was moved from noon to 8 p.m. because of weather).
The defending champion Golden Horde eliminated the Bucks from last year’s semis and also defeated BMU in its most recent championship appearance in 2019. If Blue Mountain proves successful in its quest for redemption, it’ll likely mean it found a way to slow down sophomore Peyton Guay, who eclipsed the 1,000-point mark earlier this season while also setting the program single-game record of 45 points.
The Bucks will also have to do their best to keep WR’s Mallory Hogan (6-foot-1), Bella Coombs (6-0) and Arianna Coombs (5-11) off the boards.
Fans could be in store for a run-and-gun style of play as both teams earned 20-plus point wins on the strength of a full-court press that created many turnovers.
BMU’s Jordan Alley is averaging 22 points this postseason and Felicity Sulham delivered a season-high 18 in the Bucks’ 65-43 semifinal win over No. 3 Leland & Gray. Second-leading scorer Kyra Nelson (10.7 ppg) and ballhawk Lauren Joy as well as Karli Blood and Keegan Tillotson will also look to make an impact for a Bucks team that hasn’t hoisted the hardware since 2002.
