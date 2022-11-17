Bucks Gearing Up For Another Championship Run

WELLS RIVER — Last season, Blue Mountain provided basketball fans around Vermont with one of the most memorable state-final finishes in Barre Auditorium’s recent memory — a Jacob Dube game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.
With those historic heroics in the rear-view mirror, the reigning Division IV champs are now tasked with a new challenge: Defend their title.
A championship repeat will not be a simple task for the Bucks, whose 2022 crown was the program’s first since 2001.
“There will always be some pressure on us this season,” said Blue Mountain head coach Chris Cook, who was recognized as Mountain League Coach of the Year last season.
“We know that we will have a big target on our back and we expect everyone on our schedule to be ready to play us and get after the defending champs. I told my captains and the returners that most of the pressure will fall on me to get them prepared for basketball in February. I think winning one is incredible, then as a competitor, you want to repeat that feat. I’ve been doing more work behind the scenes on my end to make us prepared for this upcoming season.”
The Bucks graduated six seniors from last season’s squad but bring back a solid core of returnees.
“We lost six great guys who demonstrated a ton of leadership,” Cook said. “Those guys did the little things on a daily basis for us. I do know though, with the seven guys we have coming back, all of them have the potential to be great leaders and provide those little things that we got from those graduates in our run.”
That includes 2022 Mountain first-teamer, VBCA Dream Dozen selection and Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen choice Evan Dennis, who averaged 15 points and just under six rebounds a game last season.
“I expect all of [the returners] to play a role if we want to repeat,” Cook said. “A lot of people know Evan Dennis and Ricky Fennimore, as they saw a great deal of time last year during our run. I know what those two bring on a daily basis is important. The other returners, Kason Blood, Kris Fennimore, Cam Roy, Cedric Schafer and Hayden Carle, I’ll look to them to contribute more when their numbers are called this season.”
Sporting a 20-4 record a season ago, last year’s magical run also made it two consecutive final four appearances for BMU. Before that, it had been six straight first-round exits. Now, with winning ways once again the norm, the excitement for the first day of practice is stemming far beyond the Bucks’ locker room.
“The towns of Groton, Ryegate and Wells River love their sports at Blue Mountain,” Cook said. “I know there will still be a buzz come game time in December. Basketball has become a very competitive sport at Blue Mountain, keeping guys focused shouldn’t be a problem.”
So, what’s it going to take for the “Trophy Bucks” to hoist the hardware once again?
“If we want to repeat, we will have be prepared every night, that falls on me,” Cook said. “I’ll need the guys to play up to their potential and when they get the nod, to help us out in any given way. If we can get that confidence by February, we could potentially make another run to the Barre Aud.”
Blue Mountain scrimmages Lyndon on Dec. 10 and officially embarks on its title defense Dec. 13 at Sharon; a team in which the Bucks picked up a 71-29 victory over in the first round of last year’s playoffs.
