Bucks Gearing Up For Another Championship Run
Buy Now

The fourth-seeded Blue Mountain Bucks capture the state title with a 26-25 win over No. 3 White River Valley in the Division IV championship at Barre Aud on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Down two, senior Jacob Dube canned a game-winning 3 at the buzzer to lift the Bucks to their first title since 2001. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WELLS RIVER — Last season, Blue Mountain provided basketball fans around Vermont with one of the most memorable state-final finishes in Barre Auditorium’s recent memory — a Jacob Dube game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

With those historic heroics in the rear-view mirror, the reigning Division IV champs are now tasked with a new challenge: Defend their title.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.