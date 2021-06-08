WELLS RIVER — At press time the only unknown about the Division IV baseball championship was when it would be contested. There is no doubt about the finalists, second-seeded Blue Mountain and top-seed undefeated White River Valley, nor about the venue, Centennial Field in Burlington.
The Bucks secured their berth on Tuesday with a 5-1 win over the third-seeded Arlington Eagles. White River Valley qualified with a five-inning rout of Proctor. The finalists met in the 2021 regular-season finale for both teams, with the White River prevailing 10-9. It was the closest game the top seed had all year; they come into the finals with a 16-0 record, to 13-3 for BM.
Most all the scoring in the Arlington-BMU game was done early. The Eagles got a first-inning run, but then gifted four runs to the Bucks in the bottom of the frame.
Blue Mountain batted around in its first-ups, tying the game 1-1 when the Eagles infield fell asleep after a walk to Buck Evan Dennis. Dennis ended up on third base, then came in with the lead run on a Colin Punderson triple that was helped along by a misplay by Eagles left fielder Kyle Hess. Two more runs came in when, with runners at second and third, Hollis Munson’s grounder went through second baseman Kasey Dickie’s legs for two unearned runs.
That was all the scoring until the fourth inning, when the Bucks’ Evan Dennis crushed a Cannon Petry pitch, sending the ball over the center-field fence for a home run coach Scott Blood, when asked, said was the longest all season for BM.
Bucks starter Munson, and relievers Ricky Fennimore and Dennis combined for 10 strikeouts. Arlington’s two hits both came in the first inning, and the visitors’ two walks came in the seventh.
Arlington pitchers Petry and reliever Griffin Briggs were also sharp, scattering four hits with six Ks and four walks.
Bucks senior Collin Punderson turned in stellar infield D. At second base he ranged into shallow right field, called off right fielder Owen Murray and made the good catch. Moved later in the game to first base, he made a diving stab in the top of the fifth to take a hit away from Dickie. An inning later, shortstop John Dennis threw out an Arlington runner by half a step in another good defensive play by the Bucks.
NOTES: The championship game is to be played either Friday or Sunday, Blood said. It’s BMU’s first trip to Centennial Field since winning consecutive titles there in 2014-15. “Super proud of the guys,” he said after Tuesday’s game. “Our goal from day one has been to win a championship. Excited for the kids as most haven’t played at Centennial Field before.”
DIVISION III
No. 1 THETFORD 11, No. 5 HAZEN 10: In a wild semifinal in Thetford, the host Panthers erased a 3-0 deficit, exploding for eight runs off Wildcats starter Lyle Rooney in the second inning. They strung together nine hits and sent 13 batters to the plate.
Hazen scored three runs in its first at-bats, and at that point “it would have been easy to fold or get down but we persevered,” Panthers coach Phil Chaput said. “We got to their starter in the second inning, and that’s when the tone of the game changed.” Winning pitcher Logan Brinkman went three innings walking three, fanning three and giving up five hits.
Hazen battled and battled, almost making up the 8-3 deficit. They end at 12-7, while the Panthers take a 13-3 record into the finals against the Peoples-Vergennes winner.
