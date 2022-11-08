LYNDONVILLE — Mondwell Bukle banked in a short jumper with 1.7 seconds to go to lift Northern Vermont University-Lyndon past New England College 69-68 at Stannard Gymnasium in Tuesday evening’s Division III men’s college basketball opener for both teams.

Bukle, a junior from South Korea, and St. Johnsbury’s Antonio Carlisle led a balanced Hornet attack with 15 points apiece. Tyrese Harris finished with 12 points and a game-high six assists and Jaden Phillips recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

