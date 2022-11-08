LYNDONVILLE — Mondwell Bukle banked in a short jumper with 1.7 seconds to go to lift Northern Vermont University-Lyndon past New England College 69-68 at Stannard Gymnasium in Tuesday evening’s Division III men’s college basketball opener for both teams.
Bukle, a junior from South Korea, and St. Johnsbury’s Antonio Carlisle led a balanced Hornet attack with 15 points apiece. Tyrese Harris finished with 12 points and a game-high six assists and Jaden Phillips recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Lyndon led 39-28 at halftime but the visitors battled back in the back-and-forth affair.
The Pilgrims’ Treyjon Lewis converted a basket and a foul then came up with a steal that led to a Michael Hills layup that put NEC in front, 64-60, with 3:50 to go in the game.
Two Harris free throws cut the NEC lead back to two, then Bukle knocked down a jumper in the paint to tie things with 2:34 left. The Pilgrims came up empty on their next trip down the floor, then Carlisle connected from behind the arc to put the Hornets in front by three with 1:58 to go.
Jasen Stovall converted a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game, then three consecutive missed Hornet free throws gave NEC life. Stravis Lutchman then converted a layup in the paint with 31 seconds to go to give NEC the lead at 68-67.
Lyndon then played for the last shot. Carlisle’s 15-foot jumper was off the mark, but Jayden Macknail tipped the rebound to Bukle, who banked in the game-winner with 1.7 seconds left.
NEC had a chance to go the length of the floor, but turned the ball over, giving the Hornets the thrilling win.
Lutchman led the Pilgrims with 13 points. Hills and Kamdyn Ayers both reached double figures with 12 and 10 points respectively. Alex Williams pulled down 12 rebounds and Lewis added 11 boards.
The Hornets travel to Division I University of Hartford for an exhibition game Thursday night. Tip-off is 7 p.m.