ST. JOHNSBURY — Burr and Burton made the most of its first-ever football road trip to St. Johnsbury.
Jack McCoy accounted for four touchdowns, outdueling Hilltopper quarterback Quinn Murphy (five total TDs), and the unblemished Bulldogs outlasted St. J Academy 49-35 in a Division I shootout on Friday night.
McCoy ran roughshod while passing for two scores and rushing for two more in a wild back-and-forth affair, as the Bulldogs (5-0) escaped the chilly Northeast Kingdom as the lone unbeaten club in Vermont’s top division.
Michael Crabtree ran for two scores, Trevor Greene and Conor McMahon each caught one, and JT Wright produced a defensive TD for Burr and Burton.
In the highest-scoring game in D-I this fall, it was a defensive play that played a critical role.
After St. J stole momentum after rallying from a 21-7 hole in the second quarter to tie the game 21-all at halftime, the Bulldogs snatched it right back early in the second half.
JT Wright scooped up a Murphy fumble off a sack and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. It put BBA up 28-21 with 11:08 left in the third and put the visitors back in control.
Despite the gaffe, Murphy was brilliant much of the night. The senior tossed four TDs and ran for another.
Kenney-Young caught two of the touchdowns, including from 25 and 28 yards, while Carter Bunnell (35 yards) and Alejandro Orozco (64) hauled in highlight reel, catch-and-run touchdowns in the second quarter.
The Hilltoppers (2-3), who gave up 50 points in a home loss to No. 1 CVU last Friday, dropped their third straight after a 2-0 start.
St. J got out quickly on Friday — after forcing a punt, Murphy found Kenney-Young for a 25-yard TD pass. Kenney-Young hauled in the over-the-top pass with a defender on his back to give the hosts a 7-0 lead.
But BBA reeled off three consecutive touchdowns, including a 38-yard catch and sprint to Greene that put the Bulldogs up 21-7 with 7:51 left in the second quarter.
With another blowout looming, the Hilltoppers sprung to life. Bunnell secured a dart over the middle from Murphy and galloped for a 35-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to 21-14 with 4:34 left in the half.
After Kenney-Young hunted down McCoy for a sack on third-and-15 that forced a punt, Murphy dropped a dime to Orozco over the middle and the speedy Orozco finished it for a 64-yard touchdown and a 21-all ballgame.
The Hilltoppers got the ball to start the half. But at their own 35, Murphy dropped back and was wrapped up by three BBA defenders. Murphy lost the ball and Wright scooped it up and scored for the 28-21 lead.
The visitors pushed it to 35-21 with 4:00 minutes to play in the third quarter.
After trading a pair of quick TDs, Murphy found Kenney-Young wide open for a 28-yard score to make it 42-35 with 9:46 to play.
But the Burr and Burton offense, like much of the evening, could not be contained.
Looking for a critical stop with 5:09 to play, St. J had the Bulldogs in fourth-and-1 near midfield. But the visitors earned the first down and burned more of the clock in a game-sealing TD drive.
St. Johnsbury visits Burlington/South Burlington next Friday while Burr and Burton heads to CVU in a mammoth clash of the state’s top two clubs next Saturday.
NOTE: Jack McCoy is the youngest of three McCoy quarterback brothers at BBA (Jay, Joey). … Joey and the Bulldogs beat the Hilltoppers in the 2019 state championship. … Jack McCoy wears the No. 34 jersey, as did his brothers.
This story will be updated with stats, quotes and a photo gallery.
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Quinn Murphy to Kenney-Young 25-yard pass, 7-0 SJA, 8:13
Michael Crabtree 5-yard TD, 7-7, 1:26
Second Quarter
Jack McCoy to Trevor Greene, 38-yard TD pass, 14-7, 10:12
Crabtree 3-yard TD run, 21-7, 7:51
Murphy to Carter Bunnell 35-yard TD pass, 21-14, 4:34
Murphy to Orozco 64-yard TD pass, 21-21, 2:04
Third Quarter
JT Wright fumble return 35-yard TD off strip sack of Murphy, 28-21, 11:08
McCoy 1-yard run, 35-21, 4:00
Murphy 1-yard run, 35-28, 1:28
McCoy to Conor McMahon 25 yards TD pass, 42-28, :00
Fourth Quarter
Murphy to Kenney-Young 28-yard TD pass, 42-35, 9:46
McCoy 4-yard run, 49-35, 1:53
