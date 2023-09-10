Bunnell Delivers 400 Yards, 4 TDs As SJA Powers Past Lakers Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 10, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Quarterback Carter Bunnell delivered a massive day, compiling 401 total yards and four scores in the Hilltoppers' 40-14 romp over Colchester on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (File Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLCHESTER — Sunday, Funday.Waiting two extra days to play because of bad weather, Division I St. J Academy overpowered D-II Colchester 40-14 on Sunday morning to score its first win of the 2023 season.Quarterback Carter Bunnell delivered a massive day, compiling 401 total yards and four scores as the Hilltoppers bounced back from a tough 48-21 loss to Hartford in Week 1. Bunnell completed 14 of 19 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns while taking 20 carries for 183 yards and two TDs. He also picked off a pass on defense in the end zone.“A banner day for Carter,” SJA coach Rich Alercio said.Joe Silver hauled in five passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, running back Anthoni Guinard had 57 total yards (30 rushing) and a receiving TD and Holden Newland ran for two scores in the rout. Vincent Palmieri added 85 receiving yards on three catches for St. J (1-1), which led 19-6 at halftime. Colchester is now 1-1.The game was slated to be played Friday night, but it was postponed before it started because of lightning in the area.“It was a good win,” Alercio said. “We played good gap control defense and made good run fits with our linebackers and defensive backs. We also had some explosive plays on offense.”St. J now has a pair of tough games on the docket. The Hilltoppers on Saturday visit top-ranked Burr and Burton. The Bulldogs already have wins over defending champion Champlain Valley and Middlebury."We are an inexperienced team that will get better every week," Alercio said. "Playing the No. 1 team in the state will be a good measure of where we are in Week 3." 