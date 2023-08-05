Bunnell Runs To Second-Straight Danville Bear Crawl 5K Victory

DANVILLE — Hayden Bunnell finished well ahead of the pack en route to his second-straight Danville Bear Crawl 5K victory prior to the 92nd running of the Danville Community Fair.
Bunnell, of St. Johnsbury, completed the course in 15 minutes and 56 seconds, an improved result from his first-place time of 16 minutes and 11 seconds a year ago.
Finishing second was Pascal Deppisch, 19, of Danville, in 17:25 followed by Sam Allen, 46, of Lexington, Virginia, 17:34; Caleb Clark, 34, of Danville, 17:40; and Ben Hildebrand, 42, 17:53.
Jessica Royer, 19, of Hardwick was the top female finisher, placing 13th overall with a time of 21:22.
This year’s race had nearly 100 participants, compared to 60 last summer.
2023 DANVILLE BEAR CRAWL 5K
DANVILLE, VT.
SATURDAY, AUG. 5, 2023
TOP-50 RESULTS
1. Hayden Bunnell, Saint Johnsbury, VT, 15:56; 2. Pascal Deppisch, Danville, VT, 17:25; 3. Sam Allen, Lexington, VA, 17:34; 4. Caleb Clark, Danville, VT, 17:40; 5. Ben Hildebrand, 17:53; 6. Brandon Kowloon, 18:23; 7. Trudy McBedpan, 18:38; 8. Scott Mccue, Needham, MA, 20:06; 9. Anders Peterson, 20:14; 10. Patrick Keegan, Munster, IN, 20:43; 11. Carson Thoreen, Guilford, CT, 20:59; 12. Aiden Stillson, Danville, VT, 21:21; 13. Jessica Royer, Hardwick, VT, 21:22; 14. Justin Sperry; Chicago, IL, 21:33; 15. Landon Garrand; Danville, VT; 21:38; 16. Martin Glassford, Marshfield, VT, 21:45; 17. Justin Newland, Danville, VT, 22:11; 18. Chris Huggins, Durham, NC, 22:16; 19. Willa Mantius, Danville, VT, 22:35; 20. Jake Langmaid, Danville, VT, 22:39; 21. Andrew Drageset, Craftsbury Common, VT, 22:45; 22. Peter Mantius, Danville, VT, 22:46; 23. John Rogers, Portland, OR, 22:48; 24. Jon Chesto, Auburndale, MA, 22:49; 25. Mark Krupp, Roxbury, MA, 22:50; 26. Peter McAlenney, Danville, VT, 23:40; 27. Christine Penney, London, UK, 24:02; 28. Jack Rockwell, Eagan, MN, 24:07; 29. Dan Rockwell, Eagan, MN, 24:14; 30. Lilley Anderson, Danville, VT, 24:29; 31. Anna Berg, Danville, VT, 24:37; 32. Ira Wheeler, Danville, VT, 24:48; 33. James Kuligoski, Danville, VT, 25:05; 34. Mark Kuligoski, Danville, VT, 25:05; 35. Tim Hogeboom, Hardwick, VT, 25:18; 36. William Rockwell, Eagan, MN, 25:19; 37. Clayton Cargill, Danville, VT, 25:21; 38. Dot Martin, Montpelier, VT, 25:33; 39. Angelee Pion, Craftsbury Common, VT, 25:45; 40. Isabella Leguia, Sudbury, MA, 26:15; 41. Molly McAlenney, Danville, VT, 26:48; 42. Jim Graves, Williamstown, VT, 27:16; 43. Thomas Edgar, Danville, VT, 28:38; 44. John Valentine, Roxbury, VT, 29:15; 45. Miranda Ryan, Newport, VT, 29:19; 46. Elizabeth McCarthy; Hardwick, VT, 29:20 47. Rowan Lawerence, Saint Johnsbury, VT, 29:33; 48. Lynsey Lavely, Danville, VT, 29:55; 49. Megan Ferris, Danville, VT, 30:08; 50. Heather Rockwell, Danville, VT, 30:31.
CATEGORY WINNERS
Age 13 and under: Willa Mantius (female), Landon Garrand (male); 14-19: Jessica Royer (female), Pascal Deppisch (male); 20-39: Christine Penney (female), Hayden Bunnell (male); 40-59: Iris Gilbert (female), Sam Allen (male); 60 and over: Dot Martin (female), Tim Hogeboom (male).
