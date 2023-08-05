Bunnell Runs To Second-Straight Danville Bear Crawl 5K Victory
Hayden Bunnell takes off at the start of the Danville 5K Bear Crawl on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Photo by Mark Cote)

DANVILLE — Hayden Bunnell finished well ahead of the pack en route to his second-straight Danville Bear Crawl 5K victory prior to the 92nd running of the Danville Community Fair.

Bunnell, of St. Johnsbury, completed the course in 15 minutes and 56 seconds, an improved result from his first-place time of 16 minutes and 11 seconds a year ago.

