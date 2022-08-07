Bunnell Wins Bear Crawl 5K Walk/Run
Hayden Bunnell takes off at the start of the Danville 5K Bear Crawl on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Photo by Mark Cote)

DANVILLE — Newly-hired Danville Bears cross country coach Hayden Bunnell flattened the 5K Bear Crawl course in 16 minutes, 11 seconds to win the Saturday morning race that kicked off the 91st annual Danville Fair.

Fifty-seven people entered, including 23 runners from Danville.

