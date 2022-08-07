Bunnell Wins Bear Crawl 5K Walk/Run

DANVILLE — Newly-hired Danville Bears cross country coach Hayden Bunnell flattened the 5K Bear Crawl course in 16 minutes, 11 seconds to win the Saturday morning race that kicked off the 91st annual Danville Fair.
Fifty-seven people entered, including 23 runners from Danville.
2022 DANVILLE BEAR CRAWL 5K
DANVILLE, VT.
SATURDAY, AUG. 8, 2022
OVERALL RESULTS
1. Hayden Bunnell, Saint Johnsbury, VT, 16:11; 2. Chris Chichester, Lyndonville, VT, 16:57; 3. Nick Robinson, Cabot, VT, 19:48; 4. Maxwell Robinson, Cabot, VT, 19:55; 5. Joel Pierce, Danville, VT, 22:09; 6. Dan Frye, Danville, VT, 22:34; 7. Seamus Twohey, Buckley, WA, 22:37; 8. Ryan Brooks, Ravensdale, WA, 22:37; 9. Jamie Brooks, Ravensdale, WA, 22:38; 10. Willa Mantius, Danville, VT, 24:14; 11. Katie McAlenney, Danville, VT, 24:14; 12. Peter Mantius, Danville, VT, 24:16; 13. Krissie Mantius, Danville, VT, 24:16; 14. Daniel Rockwell, Eagan, MN, 24:28; 15. Jack Rockwell, Eagan, MN, 25:29; 16. Alex Brooks, Ravensdale, WA, 25:52; 17. Jake Langmaid, Danville, VT, 25:59; 18. Lori Lacroix, Barre, VT, 26:00; 19. Tim Hogeboom, Hardwick, VT, 26:04; 20. Ginni Lavely, Danville, VT, 26:43; 21. William Rockwell, Eagan, MN, 26:44; 22. Clayton Cargill, Danville, VT, 27:01; 23. Steven Read, Piermont, NH, 27:10; 24. Thomas Edgar, Danville, VT, 27:26; 25. Leah Hunt, Littleton, NH, 27:31; 26. Landon Garrand, Danville, VT, 27:47; 27. Lauren Joncas, Danville, VT, 28:01; 28. Rebecca Rockwell, Eagan, MN, 28:30; 29. Molly McAlenney, Danville, VT, 29:47; 30. John Valentine, Roxbury, VT, 29:50; 31. Ali Harris, Raleigh, NC, 30:33; 32. Maddie Aimi-Stankoski, Northhampton, MA, 30:34; 33. Fred Laferriere, Saint Johnsbury, VT, 30:53; 34. Heather Rockwell, Danville, VT, 31:12; 35. Peter McAlenney, Danville, VT, 31:22; 36. Nathaniel Kitchel, Danville, VT, 31:25; 37. Alex Robinson, Cabot, VT, 32:10; 38. Scott Molinaroli, Hailey, ID, 32:20; 39. Iris Gilbert, Danville, VT, 32:21; 40. Marc Joncas, Danville, VT, 32:53; 41. Davis Marsh, Jacksonville, FL, 33:02; 42. Alan Marsh, Jacksonville, FL, 33:03; 43. Jocelyne Barrett, Lancaster, NH, 34:29; 44. Sarah McAlenney, Danville, VT, 35:58; 45. Sabrina Molinaroli, Hailey, ID, 38:58; 46. Wyatt Leach, Danville, VT, 39:16; 47. Wyatt Mantius, Danville, VT, 39:17; 48. Elizabeth Hudson, Danville, VT, 39:36; 49. Judi McAlenney, Danville, VT, 39:50; 50. Herwig Goldemund, Saint Johnsbury, VT, 41:26; 51. Susan Goldemund, Saint Johnsbury, VT, 41:26; 52. Sydney Rathburn, Danville, VT, 47:39; 53. Naomi Leach, Danville, VT, 47:39; 54. Ricky Benoit, Danville, VT, 49:56; 55. Tiffany Benoit, Danville, VT, 49:56; 56. Rob Phillips, Colebrook, NH, 50:17
CATEGORY WINNERS
Age 13 and under: Willa Mantius (female), William Rockwell (male); 14-19: Katie McAlenney (female), Maxwell Robinson (male); 20-39: Leah Hunt (female), Hayden Bunnell (male); 40-59: Krissie Mantius (female), Chris Chichester (male); 60 and over: Lori Lacroix (female), Jamie Brooks (male)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.