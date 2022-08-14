BURKE — It was a historic weekend for Burke Mountain.
For the first time ever, the Enduro World Series was held on the east coast, and Burke was chosen as the inaugural host. Racers from 35 different countries ventured into the Northeast Kingdom to compete and see just what the small Vermont course had to offer.
Burke’s course was well-received.
“That was a fun ride,” said one racer as he completed one of the race stages.
“That went better than I thought it would,” said another. “That just felt good.”
“Feedback from riders has been super positive and they love the trails,” Burke Mountain Director of Guest Experience & Marketing Jessica Sechler said.
For some, it was a fun opportunity to race on a track close to home in front of family, friends and fans. For others, it was just another stop on a global tour as both amateur and professional riders took their turns down the mountain. Those competing on the EWS circuit have raced in Scotland, Australia, Slovenia, Italy and Canada so far this summer. They will stay on the east coast and make the short trip to Sugarloaf in Maine for next weekend’s competition.
“We were set up for Enduro racing,” Sechler said in regards to Burke’s mix of rocky, steep, rooty and technical terrain — which she adds, is “exactly what the riders were looking for.”
Racers gained familiarity with the course during Friday’s practice session and then competed on Saturday and Sunday. The racers’ endurance was tested before the race even began as they had to push their bikes up the mountain to get to the start point.
Spectators received the luxury of using the chairlift for part of the distance — the rest of the way was a hike for them, too. Once they got there, fans were encouraged to line the course and cheer; sometimes meaning going through tall grass or into the woods just to get that perfect angle of a racer catching air or spraying dirt around a tight turn.
The day-long races began with on-stage racer introductions and concluded with award ceremonies. Those that stuck around into the nighttime experienced an even more electric atmosphere.
Coined “the best party in town” by Sechler, the main stage area saw DJ Logic and his blend of funk, jazz and hip-hop take over the night along with some help from Lawson’s Finest Liquids which was on site and serving.
Leading up to the weekend, Burke’s goal was to not only provide a world-class course for the top riders to compete on, but also to create a world-class experience and atmosphere that would make racers and spectators want to come back again and again.
“This weekend has been a wild ride, but all in all, a really positive win from the team at Burke to be able to pull off something of this scale and caliber,” Sechler said.
With their mission accomplished, it will be up to the organizers of EWS to decide if Burke will be a reoccurring presence on the Enduro circuit — an idea that Sechler and Burke support.
