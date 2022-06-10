MIDDLEBURY — The Hilltoppers led by two with less than a minute to play and the St. Johnsbury sideline was ready to storm the field.
After three unanswered goals by second-seeded Burlington, it was the Seahorses rushing out to celebrate.
The top seed in the tournament and heavy pregame favorites, St. J suffered its first loss of the season, 14-13. Instead, Burlington (11-3) was crowned Vermont girls Ultimate state champions on Thursday at Middlebury Union High School.
BHS’ Scout Harper sent in a pass to Haven Steiner with 50 seconds left to cut the deficit to one, creating a win-by-two scenario. With zeros on the clock the game continued, both teams made back-and-forth trips down the field but without a score.
Finally, Lily Besaw broke the silence, dropping to her knees to secure the low pass from Sadie Harris and tying the game at 13.
Now in universal point, Steiner delivered the decisive blow again. This time, sneaking out to the corner of the end zone and hauling in the championship-winning score.
“Before that, we had a chance to win it with a downwind point and we turned it over,” St. J coach Russ Wilcox said. “They made some great passes to tie it and then we all of a sudden had to go up-wind to win the game and I think there were only three or four up-wind points scored all game, so we knew we had things up against us. Classic, you know, we turned the disc over and they scored the win.”
Burlington jumped out to a 2-0 lead to start the game, Sofia Theye caught a pass from Steiner and then assisted Tess Barker on the next score.
The two squads then traded goals, alternating every score for nearly the whole game. Not until 26 minutes left on the clock did St. J score consecutive points.
Dylan Wilcox got the Hilltoppers on the board off a goal-line toss from Emily Kostruba and Sabrina Lamar tied it off a dish from Aniela Thompson.
Back and forth from there, with quick short-lived possessions and fast-paced scoring attacks. Harris answered Kostruba’s score almost immediately, Burlington needing only two passes to cover the majority of the field.
Wilcox found Lamaron on the sideline, who then found Kaitlyn Zheng to tie it at three, but BHS would again have an immediate answer to regain the lead. St. J would go on to fumble three scoring chances in a row, including two wide-open drops in the endzone before Wilcox delivered a pass to Caitlyn Dauscher and tied it again.
Soon after, Wilcox broke up what would have been an easy Seahorse point, leaping in the air to knock the disc to the ground. BHS would gain back possession soon after, Harper taking advantage and assisting Sonia Laughlin to give Burlington a 5-4 lead.
Less than three minutes later, Lamar dove to knock down a pass, quickly rose to her feet and sprinted 15 yards to the end zone where she was hit in stride and rewarded with a score.
Brown found Harris for another score and the duo of Wilcox and Lamar scored soon after to answer. BHS’ Veronica Lindstrom ended the first-half scoring with a diving toe-touch grab in the back corner of the end zone.
Down 7-6 at the half, Wilcox reminded his team of the first time they faced Burlington, an 11-6 St. J victory. “We’ve got them right where we want them,” he said.
Wilcox’s halftime words seemed to work.
The Hilltoppers came out of the break and rattled off three straight scores to take a 9-7 lead. Wilcox and Zheng each assisted a pair of Lamar goals and then Wilcox tallied another.
“It was a very similar game when we played them earlier over there,” Wilcox said. “We came out in the second half of that game, turned them over and got up and just kept running. Tonight they didn’t quit, and I knew they weren’t going to. Every time I walked out there I just said ‘play our game.’ So, sometimes that means we turn the disc over more than I would like because we’re being super aggressive.”
Harris dished to Steiner to narrow the gap but Wilcox aired out a pass from near half to once again connect with Lamar and keep the lead at two.
Four minutes later, Brown assisted Harper as the Seahorses refused to fold. Harper was constantly in the mix for Burlington, covering all areas of the field both scoring and defending.
“Scout Harper’s the best player in the state and she showed it repeatedly tonight,” Wilcox said.
A goal by Kostruba and a diving catch and score by Besaw put the game at 11-10 with 11 minutes left. Zheng scored a minute later and was answered by a Harper-to-Besaw point, followed by a Lamar score to give St. J a 13-11 lead with five minutes remaining.
But Burlington rallied for an epic comeback against the Hilltoppers, a team that won every game this season by five goals or more.
“My biggest reflection on the season was when we started I said to the team there’s only one reason I coach and that’s to win state championships,” said Wilcox. “They all laughed at me because they won two games last season, didn’t have a season before that and won four games the year before that. But, 13-0 coming into this game and playing in a state championship, that’s a lot to be proud of. Sometimes you just lose.”
After the game, it was announced that Wilcox had been named girls Ultimate coach of the year.
St. J had suffered several years of losing records to get to this season. It was a veteran-led group, with nearly their entire roster made up of juniors and seniors, Seibel being the only sophomore.
Burlington, on the other hand, had no seniors in its lineup and will bring back every player on the roster to defend its title next spring.
