FAIR HAVEN — After a hot start by the Lyndon Institute football team, Joe Buxton and the Fair Haven Slaters gained control and went on to a 49-28 Division II football victory Saturday night.
Buxton tossed four touchdowns in the win, including three by halftime.
Much like a week ago, in their 50-21 season-opening dismantling of U-32, the Viking offense came out firing. After a Slater fumble on the initial kickoff was recovered by Cam Berry, LI scored just 45 seconds into the game. Quarterback Ashton Gould connected with Berry for a 28-yard score and Ethan Lussier secured the PAT (LI opted to go for two after every TD last week).
Fair Haven answered four minutes later, Buxton finding Kahnai Gill on a 13-yard TD pass. RJ Kittredge rose up to block the PAT to keep the score at 7-6.
The Vikings were not phased, however, and marched right back down the field. Aiden Mackenzie picked up 10 and 9-yard gains then Gould pitched it to Berry who ran it from 27 yards out for his second TD of the quarter. Jayden Smith delivered a key block that allowed Berry to run in relatively untouched.
On the next drive, a slew of Viking defenders teamed up to knock the ball out of the Fair Haven receiver’s hands and Berry recovered.
After a commanding and convincing start, Lyndon began to falter.
The recovery by Berry was given right back shortly after following a MacKenzie fumble which Max Kyhill scooped up and returned 25 yards. Buxton then converted the two-point conversion to tie at 14.
Lyndon started the second quarter with a punt and on the next possession, Tim Kendall took it 55 yards to the end zone. After getting the ball back, LI fumbled once again. With 3:42 left in the half, Buxton found Gill again from 6 yards out. Gill then picked off Gould — the Vikings’ third turnover in their last four drives — and it would result in a Buxton-to-Carson Babbie 13-yard score to end the half.
“We had too many miscues on the offensive side of the ball and were not able to slow them down defensively,” LI coach Dan Nolan said.
Facing a 35-14 deficit coming out of the locker room, Lyndon looked rejuvenated on its opening drive. Mackenzie returned the kickoff to the Fair Haven 48 and then rattled off a 9-yard run. Colby Simpson and Gould each picked up solid runs before Gould ran in from 19 out.
FH answered again, with three 15-plus yard gains before Buxton connected with Phil Bean on a short pass; the lead now 42-20 with 5:19 left in the third.
LI gave it one last final push, Gould and Simpson leading the way on the ground. Simpson had five carries in the drive before he ran in a touchdown from 3 yards out and then caught Gould’s two-point pass.
“Our kids showed resiliency and continued to battle throughout the contest,” Nolan said.
The hope of a comeback was soon put to rest — Bill Lussier scored with four minutes left to push the lead to 49-28 and and push the game out of reach.
“Fair Haven controlled the line of scrimmage and deserved to win the game,” Nolan said. “We will learn from this and be better for it in the future.”
Lyndon (1-1) is at Spaulding on Saturday night at 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.