Cady (4 TDs) Leads Assumption To Victory, Earns NE-10 Honor

Assumption College’s Jake Cady finally got his opportunity.
And the former St. J Academy star delivered a statement performance.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior quarterback tallied 207 total yards and rushed for four touchdowns, leading the Greyhounds to a 44-35 win over in a Northeast-10 Conference clash on Saturday.
“It was a great team win,” said Cady, who on Monday was named the Northeast 10’s Offensive Player of the Week.
Cady, who smashed multiple passing records here in St. Johnsbury while being named the 2018 Vermont Gatorade high school football player of the year, entered Saturday’s game in the first quarter and played the remainder of the Division II contest. He went on to rush for 124 yards on 12 carries and completed 4 of 7 passes for 83 more.
His first touchdown, a 26-yard run in the second quarter, was the first of his college career.
Cady, who has played sparingly under center this fall, added scoring runs of 15, 1 and 12 for Assumption (5-4 overall, 5-2 NE-10).
“I had been in the game plan for the week,” Cady said. “I was put into the game early on and never looked back. My style of play and especially being able to use my speed put me in a position to be successful in operating our offense against Saint Anslem’s defense.
“Scoring my first TD was certainly exciting, but really I was just happy that I was helping to put my team in a position to win because without them I don’t have an opportunity to make those plays.”
The Greyhounds have one game left in the regular season, a road contest with conference foe Bentley on Saturday.
“We now have one game left in the season against a good team and the goal is to finish the season strong with another win,” Cady said. “It all starts with a great week of practice and then being able to perform and do your job when the game comes around.”
