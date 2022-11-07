Cady, Assumption Crowned Northeast 10 Conference Champs; Palmieri, Endicott Reign In CCC

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Jake Cady and his Assumption University football teammates are the 2022 Northeast-10 Conference champions.
Cady, the senior quarterback, tallied 255 yards of total offense with three touchdowns as the Division II Greyhounds picked up a 21-12 win over Saint Anselm College on Saturday afternoon.
With Bentley’s 18-10 upset loss to American International, Assumption (7-2, 6-1 NE10) clinched the conference crown — its first since 2017 — and a berth in the upcoming national playoffs. The Greyhounds’ lone conference loss came to Bentley.
Cady, the former St. J Academy great, completed 12 of 16 passes for 157 yards and a pair of touchdown passes (26 and 59 yards) while racking up 98 yards on the ground, including a 21-yard touchdown run.
Cady so far this season has passed for 1,294 yards and seven touchdowns (six picks, 101.6 QB rating) and rushed for 656 yards and six TDs.
Assumption, winners of three straight, visits non-conference Post University on Saturday (1 p.m.) in the regular-season finale.
Over in Beverly, Mass., Cady’s former teammate and ex-St. J standout Hunter Palmieri also celebrated a conference title.
The No. 23 ranked Endicott football team defeated Salve Regina, 42-10, on Saturday to capture the program’s second straight Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) championship.
Palmieri, a junior, plays defense for the unbeaten Division III Gulls.
Endicott (9-0, 5-0 CCC) visits Western New England on Saturday at 1 0’clock to close out the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.