Cady Runs For 4 TDs To Power Assumption

WORCESTER, Mass. — What a rush.
That certainly was the case for former St. J Academy star Jake Cady on Sunday.
The Assumption College starting quarterback was named to the Northeast-10 Conference weekly honor roll on Monday following his massive performance over the weekend — leading Assumption College to a 28-14 football victory over conference foe Franklin Pierce.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Greyhounds senior combined for 273 all-purpose yards, which included 188 through the air (19-for-32 passing) and 85 yards on the ground with four touchdowns.
“It was a great game and atmosphere at Polar Park (the baseball field of the Worcester Red Sox); it was a great team win,” he said.
Cady is now tied for the conference lead with five rushing TDs. His four rushing scores against FPU are tied for the second most in a single game in Division II this year.
He scored from 14 and 9 yards out, the latter a highlight reel TD in which he plowed over a defender as he dove across the goal line. He also added a pair of 1-yard scores.
“I played well though I’m a perfectionist and am never really satisfied, as there is always so much to improve on from my position and as a team,” Cady said. “I thought we executed pretty well as a team but still a lot to clean up. We are continuing to improve each game and will only continue that going forward.”
It’s the second time in his collegiate career that Cady rushed for four TDs. He accomplished that feat last year against Saint Anselm on Nov. 6.
Cady this fall has rushed for 305 yards and five TDs and compiled 714 yards and three scores through the air (75 of 138 completions) in five starts. He has thrown just two interceptions.
Back in the Northeast Kingdom, Cady produced one of Vermont’s all-time great high school careers. As a senior, he compiled 3,995 total yards and 51 TDs and was the state’s player of the year. He ended his career with 98 total touchdowns. In 2017 as a junior, Cady led the Hilltoppers to an unbeaten season and the program’s first title since 1994.
Assumption is off to a 4-1 start this season, including a win over No. 13 Kutztown University in the season opener. Winners of three straight games, Cady and the Greyhounds host Bentley University (4-2) for homecoming on Saturday.
“We have a great senior class with great leadership and a team that really cares for each other and wants the best for each other,” Cady said. “This team is extremely motivated and we know that all we got is all we need. We have so much potential, we just have to stay the course and keep building day by day.
“Now, halfway through the season we know how important it is to finish strong, this is the time when we need to stand out from the rest and I truly believe in our guys that we can do that.”
