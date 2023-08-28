WORCESTER, Mass. — Jake Cady last fall took the reins and shined as QB1.
Now, the 22-year-old Assumption University quarterback is set to spearhead the offense of a nationally-ranked football team.
A fifth-year graduate student and former St. J Academy star, Cady and the NCAA Division II Greyhounds are ranked 23rd in the nation, according to the American Football Coaches Association’s preseason poll. The Northeast-10 Conference champions are also picked to finish second in the conference’s preseason coaches’ poll.
“I am never satisfied, and as a team, I plan on being much better than we were last year,” said Cady, the 2018 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year who graduated from SJA in 2019. “We were able to win the conference last year, but we still haven’t proved anything. We are very hungry and have high hopes and big expectations.
“We have an extremely motivated group of guys and don’t care for all the publicity, that is only something that gets in the way of goals. It’s something that makes most people feel comfortable and where they can take their foot off the pedal. That’s something I personally will not allow. The sky is the limit for this team and as long as we stay focused and control what we can control, I am very excited for what we will be capable of this season.”
Named a tri-captain in 2023, Cady and Assumption are slated to kick off their football season on Saturday against visiting Kutztown University.
“You work for an entire year, for just a few opportunities to play each Saturday,” Cady said. “This first game has been on my mind since last year’s end. I’m excited to make a statement. I want to leave no doubt and start the year on a high note.”
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Cady is coming off a stellar 2022 season in which he was named the team’s co-MVP while leading the team to its first conference crown since 2017. He started every game at quarterback and led the team to an 8-3 overall record (6-1 in the NE10). He completed 149 of 279 passes for 1,612 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 635 yards and eight scores. He guided an offense that averaged 22.1 points per game and was sixth nationally in first-down offense.
Ferris State (Michigan) is the preseason No. 1. The Bulldogs repeated as Division II national champions in 2022. Assumption in Week 3 will tangle with No. 3-ranked Grand Valley State (Michigan).
Cady produced one of Vermont’s most memorable high school careers in the Northeast Kingdom. As a senior, he tallied 3,995 total yards and 51 TDs. In 2017 as a junior, Cady led the Hilltoppers to an unbeaten season and the program’s first title since 1994. He ended his career with 64 touchdown passes and 34 rushing TDs.
At Assumption, Cady wants to elevate his game and bring the Greyhounds to new heights.
“I hope to continue to grow my knowledge of the game and build on my leadership skills,” he said. “When you can slow the game down it allows for you to be a step ahead of everyone else and you can play at an elite level. When you invest in the guys around you, you can trust that they will also do their job. You can’t be a successful team with just a few guys that are all in, it takes everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.