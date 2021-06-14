Caledonia Flood Torrents U10 Girls Undefeated In Vermont Soccer League

The Caledonia Flood 10-and-under Girls Torrents finished their regular season undefeated in the Vermont Soccer Association’s Spring Travel League.
After two solid wins in the main 24-team division, 13-0 versus Jericho’s Mansfield United and 8-0 over the Stowe Soccer Club, the Torrents moved up to the state’s top U10 division where they scored victories against Essex Junction’s Nordic Soccer Club (3-1), Rutland’s Summit Football Club (7-2) and Vermont Fusion Soccer out of Manchester.
The Torrent’s final match of the regular season was against Burlington’s Far Post Soccer Club, which also went into Sunday’s match undefeated. The Torrents won 4-2 and advance to face the only other undefeated team, Mansfield United, for the state championship later this week.
The Torrents also qualified for the top Premier Division at the Nordic Cup Soccer Tournament to be held this upcoming weekend in Burlington.
The team includes coach Jamie Yerkes, Kenzi Lasnier, Phoenix Newell, Lila Yerkes, Lilyahna Patoine, Lenore Steen, Cora Adams, Zoe Bunnell, Lillian Rossetti, Lucy Moriarty, Zora Kane-Tornquist, coach D Steen, Calla Wills and coach Elly Barksdale.
