Caledonia Flood Tsunami Capture U16 State Title In Thrilling Fashion

The Caledonia Flood U16 boys ended their season undefeated in the Vermont Soccer Association’s Spring Travel League with a 4-3 win over the Central Vermont Soccer Club for the VSL state championship on Thursday night.
Tsunami midfielders Gus Yerkes and Aidan Brody each had a pair of goals to edge out CVFC in an exciting sudden-death overtime finish. Brody delivered the winning goal.
Central Vermont held the Tsunami scoreless for the first 40 minutes and were able to put in the first goal of the match shortly before the halftime buzzer. The Tsunami came back early in the second half when Yerkes headed a long corner kick from Nate Anti into the net to tie things up. Minutes later, Brody blasted a bullet from outside the 18 that put the Tsunami up 2-1.
Central Vermont battled back with two convincing goals late in the second half, shifting the momentum and score back in their favor 3-2.
It seemed like it was all over for the Tsunami but with just seconds left on the clock, Luke Clarner led a Tsunami drive into the CVFC box. The defense clamped down hard but the ball spit out to the right and Yerkes was able to get a foot on it and fire it past the goalkeeper, just before the buzzer, sending the match into sudden-death overtime.
The Tsunami back line — Zander Veilleux, Hayden Angell, Asa Nijensohn and Daniel Brennan — and goalkeeper, Owen Rogers, continued to hold strong in extra minutes and eventually moved the ball down into Central Vermont territory where Brody hit another long shot just over the keeper’s outstretched fingers for the final goal of the 4-3 match.
The Tsunami were undefeated in their regular Vermont Soccer League spring season with decisive wins against Burlington Football Club (3-1), Northeast Football Club (2-1), River’s Edge Soccer Club (5-1), Central Vermont Football Club (5-1), and the Montpelier Capitals Soccer Club (7-0).
The Caledonia Flood teams train at Lyndon Town School’s soccer fields and are sponsored in part by NVRH’s “No Sugar Added” campaign.
