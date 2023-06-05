The Caledonia Flood Soccer Club U12 girls are headed to the Division 1 state championship game after winning all five regular-season matches in the premier division of the Vermont Soccer League.

The Torrents won their final match on Sunday evening against the Colchester Soccer Club, 7-3, with a barrage of goals from Cora Adams, Lucy Moriarty, Lila Yerkes, Poppy Beniash and Riley Barrett.

