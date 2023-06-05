The Caledonia Flood U12 girls soccer team is headed to the Division 1 state championship game after winning all five regular-season matches in the premier division of the Vermont Soccer League. Clockwise from top left: Lucy Moriarty, Calla Willis, Cora Adams, Lila Yerkes, Zoe Bunnell, Maya Franson, Phoenix Newell, Kenzi Lasnier, Poppy Beniash, Zora Kane-Tornquist, Riley Barrett, Avery Somers and Laney Cahoon. (Contributed photo)
Caledonian Flood's Ian Applegate dribbles through two defenders before scoring the first goal against Nordic Soccer Club. (Contributed photo)
The Caledonia Flood Soccer Club U12 girls are headed to the Division 1 state championship game after winning all five regular-season matches in the premier division of the Vermont Soccer League.
The Torrents won their final match on Sunday evening against the Colchester Soccer Club, 7-3, with a barrage of goals from Cora Adams, Lucy Moriarty, Lila Yerkes, Poppy Beniash and Riley Barrett.
The unbeaten regular season included victories over Nordic SC (2-1), Queen City FC (9-0), Far Post Courage (5-1) and Williston SC (2-0). They will face off against the only other undefeated team in their division, Far Post SC 2011 Premier, the week of June 11 for the D1 state title.
U19 BOYS FLASH
The Caledonia Flood Soccer Club U19 boys won their last match of the regular D1 Vermont Soccer League season with a victory over Nordic Soccer Club. Ian Applegate, Silas Chapman and Gus Yerkes had goals in the 3-0 win. The U19B Flash head to the final VSL playoff round next weekend.
