Caledonian-Record Final Boys Soccer Power Rankings

With the Vermont and New Hampshire boys soccer seasons now concluded, we look back one last time to take a crack at ranking the local area teams. St. Johnsbury and North Country both won their first playoff games before being bounced while Woodsville ran through the Division IV playoffs — losing in the championship but emerging as the Caledonian-Record’s top N.H. team.
The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).
Our final area high school boys soccer power rankings, following the conclusion of the 2022 season:
1. ST. JOHNSBURY (8-7)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 1
All season, we said the Hilltoppers were on the verge of a breakthrough and had the potential to make a run through Division I. This proved true, yet fell short, during a 1-0 loss to No. 2 Champlain Valley in the quarterfinals. No. 7 St. J had lost twice to CVU in the regular season, 4-0 and 7-1, but had the Redhawks on upset alert right down to the final whistle. CVU fell to Colchester in the semifinals and top-seeded South Burlington was crowned D-I champions — SJA tied 1-1 with the Wolves in the final game before playoffs.
2. NORTH COUNTRY (9-5-2)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 4
Another team that had upset potential, the No. 6 Falcons breezed past Spaulding in the first round before falling to eventual Division II runner-up No. 3 Harwood 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Showing vast improvement from a 9-0 loss to the Highlanders earlier this fall, NC hung around and held high-scoring HU relatively in check. The Falcons battled through a tough Capital Division schedule which included three of the four D-II semi-finalist teams.
3. WOODSVILLE (15-4-1)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 3
Sitting on the bubble for a good chunk of the season, the Engineer’s gritty run back to the Division IV title game left no doubt who the top N.H. team was in our area. A constant carousel between Woodsville, Profile and Littleton in the later versions of our rankings left a lot to be determined at the beginning of the D-IV postseason. The six-seeded Engineers ended both Profile’s and Littleton’s seasons in the second and third rounds to earn a trip back to the title game for the second consecutive season. Unfortunately, it ended the same way it did a year ago, this time at the hands of unbeaten Concord Christian. Still, a special run for the team that had a lot to prove — and did exactly that — this postseason.
4. LITTLETON (13-5-1)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 5
The second of our local teams to earn a final four birth, the Crusaders had their season come to an end at the expense of the squad ranked above them. No. 7 Littleton knocked off No. 2 Gorham, a team that had beat them 5-2 a few weeks prior. Like Woodsville, Littleton got hot at the right time and made it all the way to the D-IV semifinals as a result. Falling 1-0 and missing out on a championship appearance was a heart-breaker; but, the good news is, the Crusaders graduate just one senior and will return all 11 starters next season.
5. LAKE REGION (5-10)
PREVIOUS RANKING: Bubble
The record isn’t pretty — and was the main reason the Rangers danced on the edge of our rankings throughout the season — but strength of schedule in a loaded Capital Division proved to be the reason once the postseason unfolded as five teams took up the eight semifinalist spots across D-II and D-III including both respective champions. No. 12 Lake Region bowed out to one of those teams, U-32, in the first round. The Raiders lost by a goal to unbeaten D-II champion Montpelier in the semis.
