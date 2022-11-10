Caledonian-Record Final Girls Soccer Power Rankings
Buy Now

Sakoya Sweeney celebrates her first half goal during No. 10 Lake Region’s 2-1 loss to No. 3 Stowe in the Division III girls soccer semifinals in Stowe on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

With another high school girls soccer season in the books, we take one last shot at ranking the Vermont and New Hampshire teams in our coverage area. Lake Region and Woodsville were the only two teams to make the semifinals; meanwhile a pair of promising two-seeds in North Country and Littleton were on the wrong end of second round upsets.

The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.