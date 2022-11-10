Caledonian-Record Final Girls Soccer Power Rankings

With another high school girls soccer season in the books, we take one last shot at ranking the Vermont and New Hampshire teams in our coverage area. Lake Region and Woodsville were the only two teams to make the semifinals; meanwhile a pair of promising two-seeds in North Country and Littleton were on the wrong end of second round upsets.
The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).
Our final area high school girls soccer power rankings, following the conclusion of the 2022 season:
1. NORTH COUNTRY (12-3-1)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 1
The Falcons seemed destined to be one of last local teams standing after tearing through a stacked Capital Division regular-season schedule that included multi-goal wins over Division III champion Stowe and D-II top-seed Montpelier. No. 2 North Country made easy work of Lamoille in the first round before dropping a heartbreaker, 2-1, to No. 7 Milton in the quarterfinals — a team they had beat 4-3 in their third game of the season. The Yellowjackets streaked into the title game before falling to No. 5 Rice. Still, NC had a heck of a season.
2. ST. JOHNSBURY (5-9-1)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 2
A 4-1 first-round loss to No. 7 South Burlington was a tough pill to swallow for a Hilltopper group that seemed a goal away all season from being a legitimate D-I contender — especially since St. J had beat that same Wolves team 3-1 just two weeks prior. SJA had four one-goal losses in the regular season, two of which were to D-I semifinalist Colchester. The Hilltoppers showed promise but too much talent in D-I ended their season earlier than they would have liked.
3. LAKE REGION (7-8-2)
PREVIOUS RANKING: Bubble
Entering the postseason as the 10 seed, the Rangers proved they were much better than their seeding suggested, making it all the way to the D-III semifinals before bowing out to eventual champion Stowe in a narrow defeat. Playing against higher competition in the Capital Division didn’t always result in wins, but prepared LR mightily well for the playoffs. To get to the program’s first final four, Lake Region upset No. 7 Randolph and No. 2 BFA-Fairfax — each two-goal victories. The Rangers’ burst through the bubble and back into our rankings thanks to a memorable postseason run.
4. WOODSVILLE (15-3-1)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 3
Ranked as the CR’s top N.H. team at the conclusion of the regular season, the Engineers remain that way following a gutsy quarterfinal victory over Profile to advance to the D-IV final four. Needing a penalty shootout to decide a winner proved the two teams were just as close this season as we thought they were. No. 5 Woodsville lost in the semifinals to top-ranked and eventual champion Newmarket, the team that beat them in last year’s championship, battling hard but falling 2-1. The Engineers concluded a successful regular season with another deep postseason run.
5. LITTLETON (13-2-2)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 4
Like our top-ranked team, the Crusaders were tabbed as favorites to go deep into their respective postseason. However, No. 2 Littleton faced a similar fate, being upset by a seven-seed (Portsmouth-Christian) that would move on all the way to the title game. After a first-round bye, the Crusaders lost their only playoff game, 3-1, to the eventual D-IV runner-ups. A tough way to end a promising season, but to a quality opponent nonetheless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.