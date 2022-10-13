Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Boys Soccer (Through Oct. 12)

The top four teams stays the same but Woodsville finally cracks into the rankings after hanging around with 12-win Profile. St. Johnsbury picked up a much-needed win, North Country secured three shutouts and both Profile and Littleton lost to Division IV top-dog Gorham.
The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).
Our area high school boys soccer power rankings, through Oct. 12:
1. ST. JOHNSBURY (5-5)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 1
The Hilltoppers earned a nice 4-1 win against Brattleboro and dropped a tight one with South Burlington. A 7-1 loss to Champlain Valley, two weeks removed from a 4-0 loss to the undefeated Redhawks, isn’t pretty; but strength of schedule keeps SJA on top for another week. Meetings with Essex and Burlington are up next as St. J looks to rise above .500.
2. PROFILE (12-2)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 2
Profile needed to beat Woodsville to stay at No. 2 and they did; although it took a come-from-behind effort to do so. The Patriots also picked up their second loss of the season, at the hands of mighty Gorham once again — a surprising 5-1 result this time around. Division IV’s third-ranked team is on thin ice as they finish out their season against two teams they’ve already beaten this season, Lin-Wood and White Mountains.
3. NORTH COUNTRY (6-2-2)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 3
A perfect week record-wise came thanks to a trio of dominant, shutout performances against Lamoille, Paine Mountain and Randolph. North Country’s hard-nosed defense has proven it’s untouchable at times. In six games the Falcons have won they’ve outscored opponents 24-1. In two losses, they allowed six goals in each. Clashes with two of the Capital Division’s finest will be a great opportunity for this balanced Falcons squad to prove themselves.
4. LITTLETON (9-3-1)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 4
Littleton beat Lin-Wood but, like Profile, dropped a lop-sided game to unbeaten Gorham — a much different result than the scoreless draw less than a month ago. Littleton stays locked in at the four spot but a juicy match-up with Woodsville — the team that finally broke through our rankings this week — awaits the Crusaders.
5. WOODSVILLE (10-2)
PREVIOUS RANKING: None
They’re finally in, but for how long? Woodsville held the lead over Profile but eventually fell. Littleton comes to town this week, bringing with them an enticing showdown with the possibility for power ranking scrambling. Also, Profile and Littleton both lost to Gorham last week, whom of which Woodsville faces on Thursday and suffered a 7-0 loss to back in early September. Needless to say, it’s a huge week for the bubble-bursting Engineers.
Bubble: Lake Region (4-7), Hazen (4-6-1), White Mountains (4-9-1), Colebrook (5-8), Groveton (4-8-1)
