Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Boys Soccer (Through Oct. 12)
Buy Now

Woodsville and Profile battle during a N.H. Division IV boys soccer game in Woodsville on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The Patriots won 2-1. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

The top four teams stays the same but Woodsville finally cracks into the rankings after hanging around with 12-win Profile. St. Johnsbury picked up a much-needed win, North Country secured three shutouts and both Profile and Littleton lost to Division IV top-dog Gorham.

The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.