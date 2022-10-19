Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Boys Soccer (Through Oct. 18)

An interesting week it was as the N.H. and VT boys high school soccer seasons wind down. St. J stayed at .500, North Country lost big to a Division II frontrunner, Profile kept on winning and Woodsville sent a statement with huge 3-1 wins over Littleton and Gorham.
The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).
Our area high school boys soccer power rankings, through Oct. 18:
1. ST. JOHNSBURY (6-6)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 1
The Hilltoppers remain right in the middle of the pack in a loaded D-I field. They stay atop our rankings and at the .500 mark after a 2-1 loss to Essex and 3-1 win over Brattleboro. Subtract two losses to No. 1 and unbeaten Champlain Valley and SJA has lost its other four games all by just one goal. St. J seems poised to have what it takes to make a postseason run — but first need to slow down Burlington and Mt. Mansfield to close out the regular season.
2. PROFILE (14-2)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 2
Profile picked up a couple more wins against teams they’d beaten for the second time this season in Lin-Wood and White Mountains. The 14-win Patriots are sitting as the No. 3 seed as they wait for the rest of the N.H. D-IV teams to wrap up their regular seasons. Until then, experienced coach Doug Kilby has some time to prep his squad for a potential run at the title.
3. WOODSVILLE (12-2)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 5
Two huge wins were enough to make the Engineers leap two spots in our rankings. Bubble-bursters last week, Woodsville picked up 3-1 victories over Littleton and Gorham. The latter of which, was Gorham’s first loss of the season; ranked second in D-IV, they had beat Profile and Littleton in convincing fashion last week. Something seems to be clicking for Woodsville and at the best time possible, too. Currently ranked fifth in D-IV, wins over Sunapee and Colebrook may be enough to improve upon that.
4. NORTH COUNTRY (6-4-2)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 3
The Falcons’ slide continues. In their wins, they’ve been absolutely tremendous, outscoring opponents 24-1. In losses, its been a 24-4 score differential — most recently a 9-0 handling by D-II heavyweight Harwood. Granted, the Highlanders have put up score lines like that all season, it was a discouraging result for a North Country team that has proven at times to have one of the stingiest defenses in our coverage area. The good news? None of this matters once playoffs come around. Before then, the Falcons will have a chance to right the ship against Spaulding and Peoples.
5. LITTLETON (10-4-1)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 4
On the rise last week, the Crusaders sink down to fifth in the latest rankings — mostly in part to an impressive pair of wins by Woodsville, including a 3-1 win over Littleton. They’ve been in the mix of things all season, with all but one of their 10 wins coming by two goals or more — but the Crusaders also hold a combined 0-4-1 record against contenders Profile, Woodsville and Gorham. There is one more game — a clash with Lisbon — before we get to see what Littleton is made of come playoff time.
Bubble: Lake Region (4-7), Hazen (4-5-1), Colebrook (6-8), Groveton (5-8-1), White Mountains (4-11-1), Danville (4-8)
——
GAMES TO WATCH
Peoples at North Country, Friday at 4
Montpelier at Lake Region, Saturday at 11
Hazen at Lyndon, Saturday at 11
Danville at Blue Mountain, Saturday at 11
St. Johnsbury at Mt. Mansfield, Saturday at 4
