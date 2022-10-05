Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Boys Soccer (Through Oct. 4)
Buy Now

St. J handles visiting BFA-St. Albans 2-0 in the Hilltoppers’ home opener under the lights at Fairbanks Field on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Three weeks into our rankings, and finally a shake up within the top five. St. J got a taste of a pair of Division I contenders — same can be said about North Country and Lake Region but with D-II favorites — while Profile, Littleton, Woodsville and Hazen all had perfect weeks.

The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.