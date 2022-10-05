Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Boys Soccer (Through Oct. 4)

Three weeks into our rankings, and finally a shake up within the top five. St. J got a taste of a pair of Division I contenders — same can be said about North Country and Lake Region but with D-II favorites — while Profile, Littleton, Woodsville and Hazen all had perfect weeks.
The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).
Our area high school boys soccer power rankings, through Oct. 4:
1. ST. JOHNSBURY (4-3)
Previous Ranking: 1
Three weeks of rankings and three weeks on top. The Hilltoppers dropped a pair of games to D-I heavyweights, a 4-0 loss to Champlain Valley and a 3-2 overtime loss to Colchester. However, losses against some of Vermont’s best teams still count for something and are enough to keep SJA locked in at No. 1 for at least another seven days. South Burlington, Brattleboro and a rematch with Champlain Valley are on the schedule this week; a combined 14-5-1 record between the three.
2. PROFILE (11-1)
Previous Ranking: 3
Last week we said the Patriots would need some help from VT teams in order to move up — they got exactly that with North Country dropping both of its games. Profile held up its end of the deal too, with multi-goal victories over Pittsburg-Canaan and Lisbon. Our top-ranked N.H. team is essentially in a win-or-drop in our rankings situation. What better way to prove themselves than by beating the only team to beat them thus far, Gorham, a 1-0 loss back on Sept. 13. Oh, not to mention a long-awaited clash with Woodsville a few days after that.
3. NORTH COUNTRY (3-2-2)
Previous Ranking: 2
North Country’s unbeaten streak finally came to an end and at the hands of two of the state’s premier D-II ballclubs. After only allowing one goal through their first five games, the Falcons gave up six in each game to Montpelier and U-32. We’re going to need to see better performances against Lamoille, Paine Mountain and Randolph — three games NC should be favored in — in order to consider sending the Falcons back up to No. 2.
4. LITTLETON (8-2-1)
Previous Ranking: 5
Ranked fifth last week, Littleton bumps up a spot thanks to 4-1 victories over Lin-Wood and Pittsburg-Canaan and as a result of a couple of Lake Region losses. Like Profile, the Crusaders need to keep on winning to earn a spot in our rankings and will have the opportunity to do so against Lin-Wood and Gorham this week. Besides two losses to Profile, a Sept. 20 tie with Gorham is the only other non-victory on Littleton’s resume to date.
5. LAKE REGION (3-5)
Previous Ranking: 4
It’s tough to drop the Rangers, considering they lost to two respectable teams in U-32 and Spaulding. However, when the teams around them keep winning, it doesn’t leave much of a choice. Still, LR has played tight with a lot of good teams, with three of its losses by just one goal. Peoples, Lyndon and Harwood await.
Bubble: Woodsville (9-1), Hazen (4-4-1), White Mountains (3-8-1), Colebrook (3-8), Groveton (3-8-1)
——
GAMES TO WATCH
Lake Region at Lyndon, Saturday at 11: Lake Region needs to get back on track while the Vikings are still trying to find their footing with an underclassmen-heavy roster. This Capital Division clash between two NEK teams should be a fun one.
Spaulding at Hazen, Saturday at 11: Riding a three-game win streak after struggling against a montage of D-II opponents to start the season, D-III Hazen has yet to be beaten by anyone within its division. Right on Lake Region’s tail for the final spot in our ranking, a win over Spaulding — who LR just lost to — would go a long way for the Wildcats.
Champlain Valley at St. Johnsbury, Tuesday at 4: After losing 4-0 last week, the Hilltoppers will have their work cut out for them. But, if St. J wants to make a deep postseason run, they’re going to have to prove they can hang with the state’s best. Upsetting the Redhawks on the Hilltoppers’ home turf would be pretty sweet.
Woodsville at Profile, Tuesday at 4: A game that’s likely been circled on both teams’ schedules all season, the Engineers visit the Patriots in N.H. D-IV showdown. Profile just moved up a spot while Woodsville is on the cusp of breaking into our rankings. It’d be near impossible to leave the latter out again next week if they take care of 11-1 Profile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.