Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Boys Soccer (Through Sept. 20)

Riku Momozawa reacts after scoring on a highlight-reel feed from teammate Gerardo Fernandez, left, late in the opening stanza of St. J’s 2-0 win over visiting BFA-St. Albans in the Hilltoppers’ home opener under the lights at Fairbanks Field on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Fernandez, a track and field All-American, chased down a loose ball on the end line, then back-heeled it to Momozawa who tucked it away for a golazo — and a 2-0 lead. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
With nearly a month of the 2022 New Hampshire and Vermont high school boys soccer seasons in the books, there is still a lot to be determined. But, we at the Caledonian-Record feel we have seen enough to take a crack at ranking the top local teams in our coverage area.
The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).
Our area high school boys soccer power rankings, through Sept. 20:
1. ST. JOHNSBURY (2-1)
The lone Division I team in the CR’s coverage area means the Hilltoppers have the toughest schedule against a myriad of Metro Division foes. A one-goal loss to 4-1 Mt. Anthony is their only blemish on the young season. For now, St. J is comfortably in control of the top spot. The Academy has BFA-St. Albans and Burlington next up on the docket.
2. NORTH COUNTRY (2-0-1)
The only local team yet to be beat this fall — a season-opening tie versus BFA-St. Albans was the closest anyone has come. NC holds wins over Capital Division competitors Hazen and Lake Region; the latter the only team to score a goal against them thus far. We’ll see if the Falcons’ stingy defense can hold up against Lyndon and Randolph this week.
3. PROFILE (7-1)
The Patriots are off to a scorching start to the season, outscoring their opponents 20-6. Gorham, a 1-0 loss, ruined their chances at a perfect season; but wins over Littleton, White Mountains, Lisbon and Groveton have Profile as our top N.H. team. A Saturday showdown with Littleton will help us see if that ranking is justified.
After dropping the first two games of the season to Hartford and North Country, both 2-1 scores, the Rangers seem to have found their footing with convincing wins over lesser opponents Lamoille and Paine Mountain. A statement win over perennial D-III powerhouse Stowe this Saturday could be enough to make LR leap in the standings.
5. LITTLETON (5-1-1)
Another high-powered Granite State Division IV offense, Littleton has outscored opponents 28-8. Their only loss coming to Profile, 4-1 on Sept. 10. The teams will meet again this Saturday — if the Crusaders can pull off a win, a shake-up in the rankings would surely follow.
Bubble: Woodsville (5-1), Hazen (1-2)
——
GAMES TO WATCH
Stowe at Lake Region, Saturday at 11: It won’t be easy, but if the Rangers want to make some noise around the state, a win over a top-dog like Stowe would be a good way to do it.
St. Johnsbury at Burlington, Saturday at noon: St. J and Burlington both lost to Mt. Anthony by one goal this season, meaning we should be in for a tightly-contested battle on Saturday.
Profile at Littleton, Saturday 1: Already the two team’s second meeting this season, Littleton will look to avenge a 4-1 loss. Bragging rights for the CR’s top N.H. squad is up for grabs, too.
