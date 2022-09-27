Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Boys Soccer (Through Sept. 27)

St. J earned a last-minute victory over D-I contender Burlington, North Country stayed unbeaten and Profile and Littleton squared off in a match-up that had the potential to drastically shake up our rankings from a week ago. Plus, a trio of granite state teams were added to the bubble.
The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).
Our area high school boys soccer power rankings, through Sept. 27:
1. ST. JOHNSBURY (4-1)
Previous Ranking: 1
The Hilltoppers battled Burlington down to the final seconds with Jorge Trade sending home the game-winner with 40 seconds remaining to earn a hard-fought road victory. The win put St. J on radars statewide and did more than enough to keep them atop our rankings for a second straight week. SJA has arguably the top two teams in the state on its schedule this week, Champlain Valley and Colchester, both undefeated to date.
2. NORTH COUNTRY (3-0-2)
Previous Ranking: 2
Until the Falcons lose a game, it’ll be difficult to see any reason to drop them in our rankings. NC easily handed Lyndon 5-0 and then drew a scoreless tie with Thetford in a somewhat surprising outcome. Still, Brad Urie’s team seems to be doing all the right things and has only allowed one goal through the first five games. We’ll see just how strong that defensive line is when a pair of high-scoring D-II squads in Montpelier and U-32 come to Newport this week.
3. PROFILE (9-1)
Previous Ranking: 3
The Patriots rolled to two more wins, 1-0 over Littleton and 4-1 against Colebrook — doing all the things necessary to climb in our rankings. However, they still remain a hair behind North Country to take over the No. 2 spot. The N.H. D-IV contenders will need to call upon some help from a couple Vt. D-II favorites for that to happen. Until then, Profile should only worry about handling Pittsburg-Cannan on Thursday.
4. LAKE REGION (3-3)
Previous Ranking: 4
The Rangers had their three-game win streak snapped by Stowe but picked up a resume-building 2-1 win over Randolph three days before that. LR stays locked in at the four spot for another week, but has a pair of N.H. teams with impressive records breathing down its neck. Two upcoming trips to Central Vermont for clashes with U-32 and Spaulding look to hold a great deal of importance.
5. LITTLETON (6-2-1)
Previous Ranking: 5
A win over Profile could have propelled the Crusaders up a spot or two. Instead, they fell 1-0, which was a much-improved result after a 4-1 loss earlier in the year. Like Lake Region, Littleton has a strong Woodsville squad approaching — with only one loss — hungry to break into the top five. Two more wins tacked on the record, over Lin-Wood and Pittsburg-Canaan, could help LHS fend off the Engineers for another week.
Bubble: Woodsville (6-1), Hazen (1-4-1), Colebrook (3-6), Groveton (2-7), Lisbon (2-5-1)
——
GAMES TO WATCH
U-32 at North Country, Friday at 4:30: The Falcons are unbeaten through five games and have only conceded one goal. If that stands true after this game, the gap between No. 1 and No. 2 in our rankings would shrink significantly.
Groveton at Woodsville, Saturday at noon: Two bubble teams knocking at the door to get in square off on Saturday. Both teams are playing to see if they deserve to stay in the bubble — Woodsville trying to advance past and Groveton to show they were the correct choice to be added.
St. Johnsbury at Colchester, Monday at 4: Let’s see if the Hilltoppers can contend with one of Vermont’s top teams. If they do, it will be because St. J found a way to contain the Lakers’ high-powered offense which has scored 23 goals through seven games.
White Mountains at Colebrook, Monday at 4: Another bubble team added this week with something to prove is Colebrook while D-III White Mountains looks to send a message to the other N.H. D-IV teams in our coverage area.
Blue Mountain at Danville, Monday at 4:30: The records aren’t flattering, just one win between the two teams, but a rivalry game nonetheless. Expect a hard-fought D-IV battle when the Bucks and the Bears go at it Monday night.
