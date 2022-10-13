Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Girls Soccer (Through Oct. 12)

As the season winds down, the competition for the Record’s top high school girls team is heating up. The top five teams went a combined 9-1 last week including perfect weeks against top-notch opponents by St. J and North Country and a prime time battle between Profile and Woodsville.
The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).
Our area high school girls soccer power rankings, through Oct. 12:
1. NORTH COUNTRY (9-2)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 1
Fly, Falcons, fly. As if downing Division II contender Harwood and D-I BFA-St. Albans wasn’t enough, North Country capped off their 3-0 week with a 2-0 shutout against previously unbeaten and D-II front-runner Montpelier. Goalie Maya Auger has five clean sheets this season — mix in potent scorers up front, a technically-sound midfield and a brick wall of a back line and it’s no secret NC is the real deal. They search for win number 10 when Stowe comes to town for senior night under the lights.
2. ST. JOHNSBURY (4-6)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 2
The Hilltoppers had an equally as impressive week as the team that sits above them; beating that same BFA-St. Albans squad in overtime and taking down sixth-ranked South Burlington 3-1. St. J did what they needed to in order to regain the No. 1 spot, North Country just brought the heat too. Road trips to Colchester and Burlington are on deck, two teams SJA lost to back in September. A couple of wins would not only show vast strides of improvement but would also get the Hilltoppers back to .500.
3. WOODSVILLE (11-1)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 3
Protecting home field and fending off a late Profile surge keeps the Engineers locked in at third. Woodsville got up 2-0 before giving up a goal to the Patriots and then holding on for the win. With one D-IV clash taken care of, the Record’s top-ranked N.H. team now has to shut down Littleton if they want to retain that title. Before they get their shot at the Crusaders, Woodsville will need to handle Gorham — just like Littleton and Profile did last week with one-goal wins.
4. LITTLETON (11-1-1)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 5
First on the bubble, then tied for fifth, sole ownership of fifth and now fourth — the Crusaders haven’t lost in over a month and as a result, keep climbing up our rankings. That lone loss was a 6-0 shellacking by Profile; but Littleton proved they are not that team anymore when they tied the Patriots a few games later. Last week, a pair of 1-0 wins over Lin-Wood and Gorham kept the streaking Crusaders on the rise for another week. Moultonborough and Woodsville are next — the latter match-up being arguably Littleton’s most important game thus far.
5. PROFILE (11-2-1)
PREVIOUS RANKING: None
They’re back after a week on the bubble, but can the Patriots stay here? Battling with Woodsville down-to-the-wire and a similar result as Littleton against Gorham shows just how tight our top-three N.H. teams really are. However, both Profile’s losses have come in the past two weeks. They close out the season versus Lin-Wood and White Mountains — two impressive outings will be needed in order to keep Lake Region and its difficult Capital Division schedule on the bubble. Jordan Alley and the Blue Mountain Bucks’ high-powered offense is also lurking.
Bubble: Lake Region (4-5-2), Blue Mountain (8-3), Danville (6-4), Groveton (5-8)
GAMES TO WATCH
Stowe at North Country, Friday at 4
St. J at Colchester, Saturday at 4
Littleton at Woodsville, Monday at 4
Blue Mountain at Danville, Tuesday at 4
