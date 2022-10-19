Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Girls Soccer (Through Oct. 18)

It was another dominant week for the ranked N.H. and Vt. girls soccer teams in the Record’s coverage area. St. J dropped a pair — but to a couple of Division I higher-ups — North Country and Profile kept it rolling and Woodsville and Littleton battled in the rain to a draw.
The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).
Our area high school girls soccer power rankings, through Oct. 18:
1. NORTH COUNTRY (10-2)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 1
The Falcons aren’t just being recognized as the team to beat within our coverage area, they’ve got a huge target on their back as the team to beat in all of D-II after taking down previously top-ranked Montpelier last week. Most recently, North Country took care of D-III contender Stowe relatively easily, 5-2. There’s something special brewing in Newport — can the Falcons fly all the way to their first title game appearance in program history? They’ll need to handle Paine Mountain before taking a crack at doing so.
2. ST. JOHNSBURY (5-8)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 2
It was another hard-fought week for the Hilltoppers, filled with three tough opponents including Vermont’s second-ranked team in Colchester. A 2-1 loss to the Lakers proves what we have been saying all season; St. J has what it takes to make a serious run through the D-I postseason. A 3-1 loss to Burlington and a 2-0 win over Brattleboro keep the Hilltoppers locked in at the 10-spot for potential playoff seeding, meaning they’ll have to bring their A-game right from the get-go. Before that, Essex will come to town for a regular-season finale.
3. WOODSVILLE (12-1-1)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 3
Woodsville impressed last week by beating Profile and got a chance to really distance themselves from our trio of ranked N.H. teams if they could put away Littleton this week. Instead, the two teams battled to a 1-1 draw and proved that it is still just as close as everyone thought. That being said, a 4-0 win against Gorham keeps the Engineers above the Crusaders once again; Littleton only beat Gorham by one goal the week prior. Currently third in D-IV, Woodsville has trips to Sunapee and Colebrook remaining.
4. LITTLETON (12-1-2)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 4
Just as Woodsville had a chance to separate from the pack, Littleton had an opportunity to prove themselves even more if they were able to top the Engineers. The Crusaders sit a spot above Woodsville in the D-IV rankings but remain a spot back in ours. They also haven’t lost a game in over five weeks. Needless to say, there are a lot of N.H. girls soccer fans that are hoping that it wasn’t the last time we get to see those two teams duke it out this fall. Game No. 16 of the regular season is a meeting with Lisbon.
5. PROFILE (13-2-1)
PREVIOUS RANKING: 5
Following two straight weeks with a loss, the Patriots found their groove to close out their regular season. Multi-goal wins against Lin-Wood and White Mountains is just what they needed and now they have some extra time to get rested and healthy while they wait for the rest of D-IV to wrap things up. Sitting at fifth in D-IV, some help from Woodsville versus fourth-ranked Sunapee might be enough to move the Patriots up. Regardless of where they start the playoffs, there’s a good chance Profile could be around when its time to finish them.
Bubble: Lake Region (5-6-2), Blue Mountain (10-3), Groveton (5-9), Danville (6-6)
——
GAMES TO WATCH
Essex at St. J, Friday at 4
North Country at Paine Mountain, Friday at 4
Woodsville at Colebrook, Friday at 4
Blue Mountain at Missisquoi, Friday at 4
