Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Girls Soccer (Through Oct. 4)

For the first time this season, we have a new No. 1 team. St. Johnsbury lost three games to D-I powerhouses, North Country blanked Lake Region, Woodsville and Littleton skated through another win-filled week and Profile suffered its first loss of the year.
The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).
Our area high school girls soccer power rankings, through Oct. 4:
1. NORTH COUNTRY (6-2)
Previous Ranking: 2
All the Falcons needed to do was beat Lake Region to stay at No. 2. Instead, they handled the Rangers 3-0 and, when compared to St. J beating LR 4-2 earlier on, did just enough to move into our top spot. To stay there, NC will need to beat Harwood and BFA-St. Albans — the Comets beat the Hilltoppers 1-0 on Sept. 23.
2. ST. JOHNSBURY (2-6)
Previous Ranking: 1
St. J’s difficulty of schedule puts the Hilltoppers at an unfair advantage when it comes to our rankings. Realistically, the only thing that last week’s losses against Colchester, Mount Mansfield and Champlain Valley tell us is that the Hilltoppers aren’t one of the top three teams in the state; as all three opponents are expected to make a run for the D-I crown. Still, SJA desperately needs to get back in the win column and a win over South Burlington would be a good place to start.
3. WOODSVILLE (10-1)
Previous Ranking: 5
Last week’s dip didn’t last long as the Engineers are back to No. 3. A surprising Profile result paired with taking care of business against a dangerous Moultonborough team has Woodsville back as our top N.H. team. As we’ve seen, things can change drastically from week to week. The Engineers only have one game this week, but it’s a big one versus Profile.
4. LAKE REGION (3-5-1)
Previous Ranking: 4
The Rangers had a chance to cause some serious chaos in the rankings when they squared off with North Country but a 3-0 loss kept them right where they were. Lake Region’s losses are against good teams, but like St. J, winning records look a lot better on paper as opposed to quality performances. Paine Mountain and Lyndon visit Orleans this week as LR looks to get back to .500.
5. LITTLETON (9-1-1)
Previous Ranking: 5
Tied for fifth last week, Littleton takes sole ownership this week — and they bounced 10-1-1 Profile to do so. A 4-2 win over Pittsburg-Canaan was more important than anyone may have realized, as Profile also played them this week but lost 5-3. The Crusaders, who are still dancing on the edge of our rankings, have Lin-Wood and Gorham this week.
Bubble: Profile (10-1-1), Blue Mountain (6-3), Danville (5-3), Groveton (4-8)
——
GAMES TO WATCH
Paine Mountain at Lake Region, Friday at 4: Much like Lake Region, the Northfield-Williamstown combo known as Paine Mountain has gone toe-to-toe with some of the Capital Division’s finest. Similar scores against shared opponents means this game should be close until the end.
South Burlington at St. Johnsbury, Saturday at 7: Man, are the Hilltoppers being tested. Looking to end a five-game skid, St. J returns home to take on 4-2-2 South Burlington under the lights at Fairbanks Field.
North Country at BFA-St. Albans, Monday at 4: Before they were fighting to advance to the top spot, now they’re fighting to stay there. The Falcons will need to at least replicate St. J’s 1-0 loss to BFA-St. Albans earlier this season. Something tells us Sabine Brueck and Co. are looking to do more than that though.
Profile at Woodsville, Tuesday at 4: The wait is finally over. We thought Woodsville might be the ones to hand Profile its first loss of the season, instead, Pittsburg-Canaan got that honor last week. To make up for it, Woodsville gets the chance to keep Profile out of our rankings. The Patriots, on the other hand, will be hungry for a win and to prove that they belong.
