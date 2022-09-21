Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Girls Soccer (Through Sept. 20)

With nearly a month of the 2022 New Hampshire and Vermont high school girls soccer seasons in the books, there is still a lot to be determined. But, we at the Caledonian-Record feel we have seen enough to take a crack at ranking the top local teams in our coverage area.
The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).
Our area high school girls soccer power rankings, through Sept. 20:
1. ST. JOHNSBURY (2-2)
With a tough Metro Division schedule, the Hilltoppers will have a tall task to maintain the CR’s highest rank throughout the season. An early meeting with Lake Region could have dropped them before they even reached the No. 1 spot, but St. J won 4-2 instead. After a 3-0 loss to Burlington on Tuesday, the Academy looks to bounce back against BFA-St. Albans on Friday.
2. NORTH COUNTRY (3-2)
Unfortunately for the Falcons, they don’t have St. J on their schedule; instead, they’ll have to prove they’re the top local team by beating shared opponents. A clash with Lake Region two Saturdays away will have huge meaning for our rankings. However, a game-less week for North Country may prove to work against them if teams below continue to win.
3. WOODSVILLE (7-0)
It’s proven nearly impossible for opposing teams to find the back of the net against the undefeated Engineers. And if they somehow do, they’re likely already facing a large deficit. Outscoring opponents 40-3, Woodsville has been, simply put, dominant to this point in the season. Up next is a key north-south clash with Sunapee.
The Patriots will argue they’re the top N.H. team, and they may have a point. Profile has been nearly as dominant, outscoring teams 41-3 through eight games. However, smaller victory margins over shared opponents such as Lisbon and Gorham put them a sliver behind Woodsville. While it may not be the most convincing decision-making tool, it’s what we have to work with until the two squads square off mid-October. The Patriots dance with Littleton on Saturday.
5. LAKE REGION (2-2-1)
The Rangers held tough against St. J in a 4-2 loss on Sept. 12. A narrow loss to U-32, a tie with Randolph and a last-minute win over Thetford has them clinging to the final spot in our rankings. A quality outing versus D-II contender Montpelier would help prove LR is worthy of its ranking.
Bubble: Blue Mountain (4-2), Littleton (6-1), Groveton (2-5), Danville (4-2)
——
GAMES TO WATCH
■ Montpelier at Lake Region, Friday at 4:30: The Rangers are in for now, a win over Montpelier would likely keep it that way. The Solons topped Randolph 4-1 earlier this season, while LR escaped with a 2-2 tie.
■ Profile at Littleton, Saturday at 11: Littleton’s 6-1 record shows they should be in the CR’s top five. A win over unbeaten Profile would prove it. Meanwhile, the Patriots put their perfect season on the line.
