Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Girls Soccer (Through Sept. 27)
Profile rallies to knock off Moultonborough 2-1 in overtime in Bethlehem, N.H., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Ella McPhaul scored the game-winner in overtime to push the Patriot record to 7-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

An eventful week for the New Hampshire and Vermont high school girls soccer teams in our coverage area caused quite the shake-up in our latest rankings. St. J dropped below .500, Woodsville lost its first game, Profile and Littleton fought to a draw and Lake Region came up with a huge victory over Peoples.

The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).

