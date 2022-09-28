Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Girls Soccer (Through Sept. 27)

An eventful week for the New Hampshire and Vermont high school girls soccer teams in our coverage area caused quite the shake-up in our latest rankings. St. J dropped below .500, Woodsville lost its first game, Profile and Littleton fought to a draw and Lake Region came up with a huge victory over Peoples.
The Record covers seven high schools from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and seven from New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Profile, Woodsville, Lisbon, Colebrook and Groveton).
Our area high school girls soccer power rankings, through Sept. 27:
1. ST. JOHNSBURY (2-3)
Previous Ranking: 1
It feels a little strange having a team with a losing record as our top team, but strength of schedule plays a huge role in this decision. A 1-0 loss to BFA-St. Albans isn’t the end of the world, but the Hilltoppers will need to get back on track if they want to stay on top. However, a three-game week consisting of Colchester, Mount Mansfield and Champlain Valley isn’t exactly the easiest way to do so.
2. NORTH COUNTRY (3-2)
Previous Ranking: 2
A game-less week kept the Falcons at the two spot for now, but they are far from safe there — especially considering Lake Region beat Peoples, a team NC lost to. North Country will be tested this week when Lyndon and U-32 come to town — but the game everyone will really be watching is the showdown versus the aforementioned Rangers on Saturday.
3. PROFILE (9-0-1)
Previous Ranking: 4
Profile moves up, but barely. A Woodsville loss benefited the Patriots but a tie with Littleton leaves us wondering if its now a three-way race for the CR’s best N.H. team. Pittsburg-Canaan and Lin-Wood are on the schedule this week, two teams that Profile has already blown out this season.
4. LAKE REGION (3-3-1)
Previous Ranking: 5
Hanging around with D-II heavyweight Montpelier was complemented nicely by a 1-0 statement victory against Peoples. The Rangers have another test vs. Harwood this week but all eyes will really be on how LR fares against North Country.
T5. WOODSVILLE (7-1)
Previous Ranking: 3
Dropping two spots after losing just their first game of the season doesn’t really seem fair, but the teams around them impressed enough to show us at the CR that the competition within our coverage area is a lot tighter than we thought. The Engineers have Lisbon, Groveton and Moultonborough coming up.
T5. LITTLETON (7-1-1)
Previous Ranking: None
It wouldn’t have made very much sense to leave the Crusaders off our rankings for a second straight week after they battled to a 1-1 tie with Profile. Still on the fringe, we’ll need to see impressive outings against Lin-Wood and Pittsburg-Canaan if they want to stay here.
Bubble: Blue Mountain (5-2), Groveton (3-6), Danville (4-3)
——
GAMES TO WATCH
Groveton at Woodsville, Saturday at 10: Woodsville likely won’t be too fond of its new ranking, and after just one loss, we don’t really blame them. Meanwhile, Groveton has hung around with our top N.H. teams and seems to be on the verge of a breakthrough — a 4-0 loss to the Engineers being the only exception to that. Expect both teams to have something to prove in this one.
St. Johnsbury at Mount Mansfield, Saturday at 3: The Hilltoppers have one of their toughest stretches of the season this week. A meeting with the 4-1-1 Cougars, sandwiched between games versus top-dogs Colchester and CVU, isn’t much of a break but should be fun.
North Country at Lake Region, Saturday at 3: A Saturday showdown in Orleans will likely be the game with the most implications for our rankings. Can North Country stay strong at No. 2 or will the upbeat Rangers give us a reason to have them keep on climbing?
Danville at Hazen, Saturday at 3: A couple of D-IV teams still trying to sort things out, fans of both squads got a treat the first time these two rivals met; a 1-0 Bears victory. Hazen, coming off some homecoming weekend fireworks, and Danville, having won three out of its last four, will look to entertain again Saturday in Hardwick.
