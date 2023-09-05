Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 1
Hartford rolled past St. J Academy 48-21 in the Vermont high school football season opener at Fairbanks Field on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Week 1 of the 2023 Vermont high school football season is in the books.

Burr and Burton knocked off defending champion Champlain Valley and Essex held off host Rutland in thrillers. Hartford looked mighty in a convincing win at St. Johnsbury. North Country produced an emphatic road win at Division I Burlington/South Burlington and Lyndon found another gear in the second half, rallying from 18 down late in the third quarter to steal a win at Mill River.

