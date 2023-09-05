Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 1

Week 1 of the 2023 Vermont high school football season is in the books.
Burr and Burton knocked off defending champion Champlain Valley and Essex held off host Rutland in thrillers. Hartford looked mighty in a convincing win at St. Johnsbury. North Country produced an emphatic road win at Division I Burlington/South Burlington and Lyndon found another gear in the second half, rallying from 18 down late in the third quarter to steal a win at Mill River.
More intel will come in Week 2 as another set of juicy matchups awaits.
The Caledonian-Record sports department presents our Vermont high school football power rankings, after Week 1.
1. BURR AND BURTON
Record: 1-0
Jack McCoy threw a pair of TDs and ran for two more as the Bulldogs forced two early fumbles and jumped to a 14-0 lead before toppling Division I champion Champlain Valley 38-28. A key home win lands the Bulldogs as the early No. 1, though a tough matchup at Middlebury awaits.
2. HARTFORD
Record: 1-0
Brayden Trombly dazzled with four total touchdowns while skill guys Brody Tyburski and Ezra Mock were as advertised, as the Hurricanes flipped a 14-13 deficit into a 48-21 romp at St. Johnsbury in the state’s opening contest. Hartford looks primed for a big season.
3. MIDDLEBURY
Record: 1-0
Jackson Gillett compiled 133 total yards and three scores as the Division I runner-ups turned a 14-6 halftime lead into a 34-6 win over Brattleboro. The Tigers host Burr and Burton on Friday night looking to make a statement.
4. CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Record: 0-1
Ollie Cheer went for four touchdowns, but the defending D-I champs couldn’t overcome an early 14-point hole despite tying the game 14-all. Still dangerous behind Cheer, the Redhawks head to St. Albans looking to get back on track.
5. ESSEX
Record: 1-0
QB Carter Crete complied 218 total yards and four TDs, tossing two to Brady Botelho, as the Hornets trekked to Rutland and pulled off a 30-26 triumph. Essex looks to have the weapons agains and gets a Week 2 meeting with the SeaWolves.
6. BELLOWS FALLS
Record: 1-0
The Terrier train continues to churn in Westminster. After losing the D-II title game to Mt. Anthony by a matter of inches, Bellows Falls has reloaded for another run (reached final six of last seven seasons). The Terriers opened with a 34-0 rout of Springfield but will get a Week 2 test at Hartford.
7. FAIR HAVEN
Record: 1-0
Fair Haven quarterback Joe Buxton threw for four touchdowns, two going to Trey Lee as the D-II semifinalist Slaters pounded D-II Poultney 56-15. A much tougher tilt is coming in Week 2 as Mt. Anthony comes to town.
8. NORTH COUNTRY
Record: 1-0
Watson Laffoon racked up 231 yards of total offense and Cooper Wheeler found the end zone four times as the D-II Falcons shook off a slow start to overpower the D-I SeaWolves. A big season is in store in Newport and the next stop is a rivalry showdown at Lyndon on Saturday.
9. RUTLAND
Record: 0-1
Quarterback Noah Bruttomesso (four TDs) and his arsenal of offensive weapons went toe-to-toe with Essex, before suffering a 30-26 home defeat. Despite the loss, Rutland stays in the top 10 with a matchup against Concord (N.H.) on tap.
10. WINDSOR
Record: 1-0
Brody Osgood collected three TDs as the two-time defending D-III champions ran their win streak to 23 games with a 40-16 victory over Oxbow. Another romp could be in the cards with a home contest with Poultney.
BUBBLE WATCH
St. Johnsbury, Mt. Anthony, Lyndon, Rice
