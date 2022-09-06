Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 1

What a start to the 2022 football season.
St. Johnsbury started with a bang, turning in an unbelievable 49-14 blowout at fellow Division I contender Hartford. Preseason favorite Champlain Valley blew out Middlebury while North Country, winless a year ago, thumped Spaulding on the road.
There were blowouts, tight battles and big plays across the state in a telling Week 1. As the sun sets sooner and the weather turns to fall, the season is shaping up to be a good one.
For the first time, the Caledonian-Record sports department presents our Vermont high school football power rankings, after Week 1.
1. Champlain Valley (1-0)
State finalists a year ago with 12 senior returnees, the preseason favorite Redhawks unleashed a pair of quarterbacks — star Max Destino and Ollie Cheer — on the Middlebury Tigers. The result? A 56-19 shellacking. CVU stays firmly at the top for now.
2. St. Johnsbury (1-0)
Just Quinn, baby? Behind senior quarterback Quinn Murphy’s herculean effort — over 400 total yards and accounting for all seven touchdowns — the Hilltoppers dismantled a host Hartford club that was among the early favorites of the Division I clubs. Message sent. Message received.
3. Burr and Burton (1-0)
Behind quarterback Jack McCoy, who threw for 143 yards and ran for 97 yards, and running back Michael Crabtree’s 126-yard, three-TD performance, the Bulldogs handled a dangerous Burlington/South Burlington club. The Bulldogs welcome a test in St. Albans in Week 2.
4. Rutland (1-0)
Eli Pockette passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more while piling up 247 yards of total offense for the Ravens, who started fast, gave up 22 unanswered points, then rallied for a 36-29 over defending Division I champion Essex. Consider Rutland a weekly threat.
5. BFA-St. Albans (1-0)
The Bobwhites led 27-0 at halftime, then went on to a 53-18 rout of Mt. Mansfield in the season opener. Standout running back Seneca Durocher, Parker Daudelin (two), Issac Gratton, Liam Wood and Landon Underwood all scored in a balanced effort. The Bobwhites meet Burr and Burton in a Week 2 showdown.
6. Mt. Anthony (1-0)
Runners-up in Division II a year ago, the Patriots picked up where they left off. The tandem of tailback Ayman Naser and quarterback Tanner Bushee combined for nearly 500 yards and seven touchdowns as they crushed Colchester 47-20 in the opener. With over 50 rostered players, they remain one of the D-II title favorites.
7. Hartford (0-1)
The No. 2 team in the Free Press preseason poll got a rude awakening in Week 1, getting a 49-14 shellacking on its home turf to St. Johnsbury. But behind standout running back Brody Tyburski, the Canes have a chance to get back on track in a road game at defending champion Essex.
8. Bellows Falls (1-0)
Gone are a few of the stars from last season’s Division II titlists, but the mighty Terrier program looks to have reloaded. Quarterback Jamison Nystrom combined to score four touchdowns, three through the air, while Walker James scored three times as Bellows Falls outlasted Brattleboro 56-40 in the opener.
9. Windsor (1-0)
The defending Division III champion Yellowjackets got a major test in their opener, battling BFA-Fairfax in a rematch of last fall’s title tilt. With a plethora of weapons back, including QB Maison Fortin and running backs Logan Worrall and Travis McAllister, Windsor remains the class of D-III.
10. Middlebury (0-1)
The Tigers ran into the state’s top team in Week 1 and the disparity was evident. By the time Middlebury ran 10 offensive plays, Champlain Valley already had an 18-0 lead. The final: 56-19, Redhawks. Getting untracked will be a tough task for the Tigers, who next get a road trip to No. 2 St. Johnsbury on Friday.
Bubble Watch: Essex, Burlington/South Burlington, Brattleboro, Fair Haven, BFA-Fairfax-Lamoille.
