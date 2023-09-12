Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 2

Bad weather wreaked havoc on the Week 2 schedule, as games were shortened, suspended and postponed. They didn’t all get completed, but they all got played for the most part and their results became official, including Mount Mansfield and Brattleboro settling for a shortened 8-all tie.
Burr and Burton put a hurting on Middlebury 35-7 in an early-season showdown while Hartford stifled perennial D-II contender Bellows Falls. In the Northeast Kingdom, North Country continued to show its might with a 42-18 thumping of Lyndon to win the annual Barrel Bowl rivalry while Carter Bunnell and St. J got in the win column with a 40-14 waxing of D-II Colchester.
Week 3 has arrived. But first, the Caledonian-Record sports department’s Week 2 Vermont high school football power rankings.
1. BURR AND BURTON
Record: 2-0
Previous Ranking: 1
Jack McCoy and the Bulldogs earned their second statement win in two weeks with a 35-7 thumping of previously-ranked No. 3 Middlebury. McCoy had five TDs and 364 yards of total offense before the game was called late in the third quarter due to weather. Burr and Burton welcomes Carter Bunnell and St. Johnsbury on Saturday.
2. HARTFORD
Record: 2-0
Previous Ranking: 2
Dynamic quarterback Brayden Trombly was at it again, scoring three TDs from 24 yards or more, as the Hurricanes put it on D-II contender Bellows Falls in the first half. The Hurricanes were up 27-7 when the game was stopped at halftime because of inclement weather. Hartford looks to continue its early-season rampage while hosting BFA-St. Albans on Friday.
3. CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Record: 1-1
Previous Ranking: 4
Dylan Frere had a 90-yard TD reception while Nolan Walpole had two rushing scores as the defending champion Redhawks bounced back from a Week 1 loss to Burr and Burton with a 29-7 victory over St. Albans. A dangerous group, CVU hosts the SeaWolves in Week 3.
4. ESSEX
Record: 2-0
Previous Ranking: 5
Carter Crete ran for two scores and tossed two more while also picking off a pass — one of three Hornet interceptions — as Essex cut down Burlington/South Burlington 28-12. The Hornets get a visit from Colchester on Friday night.
5. MIDDLEBURY
Record: 1-1
Previous Ranking: 3
The Tigers took the opening drive 97 yards to take an early lead on Burr and Burton, but the Bulldogs responded with 35 unanswered points. Are the Tigers a contender? They must respond when they host Rutland in a Week 3 showdown.
6. FAIR HAVEN
Record: 2-0
Previous Ranking: 7
It wasn’t pretty, but the D-II power Slaters used three Sam Kyhill field goals and a Phil Bean fumble recovery for a touchdown to escape Mt. Anthony. Fair Haven climbs to No. 6 but will be tested this weekend against rising North Country.
7. NORTH COUNTRY
Record: 2-0
Previous Ranking: 8
Like last season, the Falcons are out of the gates fast. Watson Laffoon, Hayden Boivin, Justin Young and Cooper Wheeler scored TDs as North Country put it on Lyndon 42-18 to retrieve the Barrel in their annual rivalry clash. They can climb higher if they take down Fair Haven at home this Saturday.
8. ST. JOHNSBURY
Record: 1-1
Previous Ranking: None
QB Carter Bunnell had a day, compiling 401 yards, four TDs and picked off a pass in the end zone as the Hilltoppers routed D-II Colchester. The Hilltoppers climbed into the top 10, but can they stay? Two tough matchups await: at No. 1 Burr and Burton this Saturday and then a trip to Champlain Valley.
9. BELLOWS FALLS
Record: 1-1
Previous Ranking: 6
The D-II Terriers had a proving-ground clash at D-I Hartford last week, but couldn’t keep pace and fell behind 27-7 at halftime before the game was called because of weather. They’ve slipped in the rankings, but remain a contender in D-II. Bellows Falls can bounce back as it heads to rising Mt. Mansfield this weekend.
10. WINDSOR
Record: 2-0
Previous Ranking: 10
Brady Olmstead scored a pair of TDs as the two-time defending D-III champs’ win streak hit 24 in a 35-0 whitewashing of Poultney. The Yellow Jackets meet their namesake, the Milton Yellowjackets, on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.