Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 2
Buy Now

North Country topples Lyndon 42-18 in the 16th Barrel Bowl at Robert K. Lewis Field in Lyndon Center on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

Bad weather wreaked havoc on the Week 2 schedule, as games were shortened, suspended and postponed. They didn’t all get completed, but they all got played for the most part and their results became official, including Mount Mansfield and Brattleboro settling for a shortened 8-all tie.

Burr and Burton put a hurting on Middlebury 35-7 in an early-season showdown while Hartford stifled perennial D-II contender Bellows Falls. In the Northeast Kingdom, North Country continued to show its might with a 42-18 thumping of Lyndon to win the annual Barrel Bowl rivalry while Carter Bunnell and St. J got in the win column with a 40-14 waxing of D-II Colchester.

