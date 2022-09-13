Caledonian Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 2

Some risers, some fallers and a little more clarity. It was a fun Week 2 around Vermont, especially for the three Northeast Kingdom teams.
St. Johnsbury rolled in its home opener, North Country put a pasting on Mt. Mansfield and Lyndon, after a Week 1 bye, pounded U-32 to open a season full of promise.
Let’s get to it: The Caledonian-Record sports department’s Week 2 Vermont high school football power rankings.
1. ST. JOHNSBURY
Record: 2-0
Previous Ranking: 2
Senior Quinn Murphy was at it again — throwing for 389 yards and three TDs and rushing for 40 yards and two scores — as the Hilltoppers pasted Middlebury in their home opener. Three different receivers caught TDs, including Alejandro Orozco, who finished with 176 receiving yards. Oh, and the defense forced four turnovers. With CVU’s loss out of state, St. J leapfrogs to the top.
2. CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Record: 1-1
Previous Ranking: 1
Vermont’s preseason favorite went head-to-head with a New Hampshire powerhouse last week. The Redhawks put up a strong fight but ultimately fell to Exeter — ranked second in the Granite State in the Union Leader’s latest power poll, 35-21. Ollie Cheer threw two TD passes and ran for another for CVU, which trailed 28-7 at the break. A loss is still a loss, and the Redhawks slip to No. 2.
3. BURR AND BURTON
Record: 2-0
Previous Ranking: 3
Quarterback Jack McCoy put on a display, going 12 of 14 for 258 yards and two touchdowns, running for 63 yards and a score and getting an intereption on defense. Behind McCoy, the Bulldogs buried St. Albans 42-0. It was 35-0 at halftime. Burr and Burton looks primed for a strong season. It meets fellow unbeaten Rutland on Friday.
4. RUTLAND
Record: 2-0
Previous Ranking: 4
Eli Pockette lit up the SeaWolves, throwing for 323 yards and three scores while Jonah Bassett caught an amazing 18 passes for 212 yards and two TDs in a 34-21 win. After rallying to beat Essex in Week 1, the Ravens stay firmly planted at No. 4. Can they climb higher? They get a showdown with No. 3 Burr and Burton on Friday night.
5. MT. ANTHONY
Record: 2-0
Previous Ranking: 6
Runners-up in Division II a year ago, the Patriots picked up where they left off in Week 1 with a 47-20 trouncing of Colchester. They didn’t suit up in Week 2. The Patriots’ opponent, Spaulding, forfeited because of a limited number of available players. Friday night comes one of the week’s best games, MAU hosting Bellows Falls in a rematch of last year’s title game.
6. HARTFORD
Record: 1-1
Previous Ranking: 7
Down seven points to defending champion Essex with under two minutes to play and facing a possible 0-2 start, Canes QB Brayden Trombly completed a 41-yard pass down the sideline that led to a late TD. And instead of going for the tying extra point, Hartford went for 2 and converted, sending the Hurricanes to a big-time Week 2 win.
7. BELLOWS FALLS
Record: 2-0
Previous Ranking: 8
Walker James scored three times for the second straight week as defending Division II champion Bellows Falls handled Fair Haven 35-14. They now set their sights on one of the week’s top showdowns — a road clash at Mt. Anthony on Friday night in a rematch of last year’s state championship.
8. WINDSOR
Record: 2-0
Previous Ranking: 9
After passing a Week 1 test, outlasting BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 40-33 in a rematch of last year’s Division III final, the defending champs made quick work of Missisquoi. Six different players scored touchdowns as the Yellowjackets scored 50 first-half points in a 50-14 whitewashing. Windsor heads to 2-0 Milton on Friday night.
9. NORTH COUNTRY
Record: 2-0
Previous Ranking: None
The Falcons are 2-0 for the first time in 11 years after their second blowout win to start the season. And now — with their “Crash the Party” rallying cry — are in the state’s top 10. Hayden Boivin ran for four touchdowns and passed for another, while Cooper Wheeler and Dylan Martin both had pick-sixes in a 50-24 thumping of host Mt. Mansfield.
10. LYNDON
Record: 1-0
Previous Ranking: None
Dan Nolan brought the Vikings to the Division II final four last season. Despite a few key losses and a Week 1 bye, Lyndon picked up where it left off. Quarterback Ashton Gould rushed for two scores and Jake Sanville added a pair of touchdowns as Lyndon’s run-heavy attack powered past U-32, 50-21, and into the top 10. Next comes a big test Friday night at Fair Haven.
Bubble Watch: Brattleboro, BFA-Fairfax-Lamoille, Essex, Middlebury, Burlington/South Burlington
