Caledonian Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 3

Burr and Burton laid down an eye-opening win in Rutland, Essex surprised St. Johnsbury, Bellows Falls stood tall in a matchup of Division II contenders and North Country continued its surprise start with its third road win in as many games.
Another week down on the Vermont high school gridiron, and another chance to rank the top 10.
So let’s get to it: The Caledonian-Record sports department’s Week 3 Vermont high school football power rankings.
1. CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Record: 2-1 (2-0 in Vermont)
Previous Ranking: 2
After losing to New Hampshire power Exeter in Week 2 and trailing the SeaWolves 6-0 late in the second quarter last Friday, the Vermont preseason favorite Redhawks reeled off 35 straight points for a 42-20 win. With St. J’s loss, talented CVU is back on top with a trip to the Hilltoppers’ backyard on Friday.
2. BURR AND BURTON
Record: 3-0
Previous Ranking: 3
Jack McCoy (four TDs), Michael Crabtree (three TDs) and the Bulldogs made one of the loudest statements in Week 2, going to Rutland’s house and burying the Ravens 48-14. The lone D-I team at 3-0 and sitting atop the QPR standings, Burr and Burton gets another shot to prove its mettle when Hartford visits on Saturday.
3. ST. JOHNSBURY
Record: 2-1
Previous Ranking: 1
The Hilltoppers didn’t play their best football last Friday as mistakes and injuries piled up in a surprising 16-14 loss at Essex. Dropping their first game of the season also sends St. J down the rankings. A chance to right the ship comes quickly as CVU visits Fairbanks Field in a Friday night showdown.
4. HARTFORD
Record: 2-1
Previous Ranking: 6
Brody Tyburski and Sean Keliher each ran for a pair of TDs as the Canes followed up a win over Essex with a manhandling of Division II Brattleboro last Friday. With a season-opening loss to St. J behind them, the Hurricanes have a shot to show the division if they truly are a contender with a road trip to Burr and Burton on Saturday.
5. BELLOWS FALLS
Record: 3-0
Previous Ranking: 7
Caden Haskell rushed for 130 yards and three TDs — 100 yards and two scores coming in the second half — and it was business as usual for the defending Division II champs. The Terriers are the clear top dog again after a 28-13 win over contender Mt. Anthony in a rematch of the 2021 state final.
6. WINDSOR
Record: 3-0
Previous Ranking: 8
Logan Worrall and Travis McAllister each ran for 100 yards and combined for six scores, five on the ground, as the speedy defending Division III champs pounded D-II unbeaten Milton 46-6. After a narrow Week 1 win over the division’s second-ranked club in BFA-Fairfax, is there any competition left for the Yellow Jackets over the final five weeks of the regular season?
7. NORTH COUNTRY
Record: 3-0
Previous Ranking: 9
Hayden Boivin (180 rushing yards) recorded a four-touchdown performance for the second straight week as the Falcons rolled U-32 and continued to be the feel-good story of 2022. After a winless campaign last fall, North Country has won three straight road games to open the season. It can reach 4-0 with a win Friday over Milton in the home opener.
8. RUTLAND
Record: 2-1
Previous Ranking: 4
The Ravens got off to a fast start with wins over Essex and the SeaWolves, but then hit a major bump last Friday — absorbing a 48-14 licking to visiting Burr and Burton. Can they regroup? Their chance comes quickly with road trip to Middlebury on Friday night.
9. ESSEX
Record: 1-2
Previous Ranking: None
Taking two tight losses to start the season and facing an 0-3 hole with St. Johnsbury coming to town, the defending champion Hornets pulled off the early upset of the season with a 16-14 win — getting coach Ethan Curtis his first win as a varsity coach. With a young and talented group, the Hornets look to get to .500 at St. Albans.
10. MT. ANTHONY
Record: 2-1
Previous Ranking: 5
The Patriots couldn’t get the job done against Bellows Falls last Friday night in a rematch of the 2021 Division II state final — falling 28-13. Mt. Anthony, however, is no slouch and looks to get back on track with a Saturday visit to Jericho (Mt. Mansfield).
Bubble Watch: Middlebury, Burlington/South Burlington, Fair Haven, BFA-Fairfax-Lamoille, Lyndon.
Welcome to the discussion.
