Caledonian Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 3
Buy Now

St. J Academy lineman Josh Quad looks on prior to a home game against Middlebury on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Burr and Burton laid down an eye-opening win in Rutland, Essex surprised St. Johnsbury, Bellows Falls stood tall in a matchup of Division II contenders and North Country continued its surprise start with its third road win in as many games.

Another week down on the Vermont high school gridiron, and another chance to rank the top 10.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.