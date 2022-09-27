Caledonian Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 4

Champlain Valley put on a show in a 50-28 win over St. Johnsbury, Burr and Burton stayed perfect on the season, Middlebury rejoined the top 10 and North Country blew out Milton to go to 4-0 on the season.
We’re at the halfway mark and it’s on to Week 5 on the Vermont high school gridiron.
So let’s get to it: The Caledonian-Record sports department’s Week 4 Vermont high school football power rankings.
1. CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Record: 3-1 (3-0 in Vermont)
Previous Ranking: 1
Behind an athletic front, the Redhawks unleashed an arsenal of offensive weapons — Max Destino, Ollie Cheer, Jack Sumber, Asher Vaughn and others — capitalizing on miscues and hanging 50 points at Fairbanks Field — a place where St. J rarely loses. “CVU has as much talent on the field as any team I have seen in my 10 years,” Hilltoper coach Rich Alercio said. Firmly at No. 1, the Redhawks get Hartford at home on Saturday.
2. BURR AND BURTON
Record: 4-0
Previous Ranking: 2
Running back Michael Crabtree and receiver Trevor Greene combined for five TDs as the Bulldogs hung on in a tough battle against visiting Hartford to remain unbeaten. Can they keep the perfect season going? A long Friday road trip to St. Johnsbury awaits in a big-time showdown.
3. ST. JOHNSBURY
Record: 2-2
Previous Ranking: 3
After two blowout wins to start the season, the Hilltoppers are reeling a bit. Down a few starters and back-to-back losses to Essex and CVU, St. J must dig deep. What better way than a titanic matchup with the team above it in the standings, Burr and Burton. Will the slide continue or can SJA find a way to get back on track?
4. HARTFORD
Record: 2-2
Previous Ranking: 4
The Hurricanes gave Burr and Burton its first deficit last Saturday, forcing a three-and-out on the opening drive and scoring from 29 yards to go up 7-0. But the Canes, who had won two straight coming in, couldn’t keep pace with the unbeaten Bulldogs. Their reward after dipping back to .500? A trip to No. 1 CVU.
5. BELLOWS FALLS
Record: 4-0
Previous Ranking: 5
Caden Haskell scored three times as the undefeated, defending champion Terriers rolled to a 43-7 win at U-32. It was their first blowout victory after running the Division II gauntlet to open the season — beating contenders Brattleboro, Fair Haven and Mt. Anthony to start the year. Bellows Falls gets another meaty matchup on Friday, visiting unbeaten and up-and-coming North Country.
6. ESSEX
Record: 2-2
Previous Ranking: 9
Quarterback Charlie Bowen and Tanner Robbins combined for 346 yards and were involved in all five touchdowns as Essex scored 28 unanswered points to slam host BFA-St. Albans 35-18. After a Week 3 upset of St. J, the defending champs have won two straight and are looking dangerous — and make the biggest leap in this week’s rankings. A big clash at Middlebury awaits.
7. WINDSOR
Record: 4-0
Previous Ranking: 6
Another week, another blowout win — this time it was a 42-8 rout of Rice. The defending Division III champs look to maintain their perfect start on Saturday versus Otter Valley.
8. NORTH COUNTRY
Record: 4-0
Previous Ranking: 7
Justin Young ran for 112 yards and two scores while Hayden Boivin scored his ninth and 10th TDs over his last three games as the Falcons ran roughshod on Milton 54-0 to remain perfect at 4-0. The caveat? NC’s four wins have come against teams with a combined record of 3-13. Friday comes a major test when the Falcons welcome defending champion and unbeaten Bellows Falls.
9. MT. ANTHONY
Record: 3-1
Previous Ranking: 10
After taking a 28-13 loss to Bellows Falls in Week 3 in a rematch of the 2021 state final, the third-ranked Patriots bounced back in a big way last week, making quick work of Mt. Mansfield 47-6. Up next, Mt. Anthony meets winless U-32.
10. MIDDLEBURY
Record: 2-2
Previous Ranking: None
Fullback Cam Stone rumbled to a couple of long touchdown runs and Middlebury handled visiting Rutland 28-7 in a surprising Week 4 scoreline. After blowout losses to No. 1 Champlain Valley and St. Johnsbury, the Tigers have righted the ship. A clash on Friday night with streaking Essex will be telling.
Bubble Watch: Rutland, Brattleboro, Fair Haven, Lyndon, BFA-Fairfax-Lamoille
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.