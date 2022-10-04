Caledonian Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 5

Champlain Valley and Burr and Burton stayed undefeated in Vermont, Bellows Falls toppled North Country in a matchup of Division II unbeatens and Lyndon and St. J sputtered in home losses. The week’s biggest winner? Essex. The defending champs leap to No. 3 in the power poll.
We’re closing in on the postseason as we head to Week 6 of the Vermont high school football season.
So let’s get to it: The Caledonian-Record’s Week 5 Vermont high school football power rankings.
1. CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Record: 4-1 (4-0 in Vermont)
Previous Ranking: 1
Up just two points in the fourth quarter, the Redhawks surged to a 31-19 win over Hartford. CVU remains the state’s top dog, but the whole state will be watching Saturday when fellow unbeaten Burr and Burton pays a visit for the season’s premier matchup.
2. BURR AND BURTON
Record: 5-0
Previous Ranking: 2
Jack McCoy and Michael Crabtree are among the many explosive athletes making plays behind a big offensive line, as the Bulldogs showed in a 49-35 win at St. J last week. Now they get their shot at No. 1 Champlain Valley, Burr and Burton visiting Hinesburg on Saturday in the game of the year.
3. ESSEX
Record: 3-2
Previous Ranking: 6
Look out, the defending champions have found their groove. After a Week 3 upset of St. J, the Hornets are riding a three-game win streak following a 31-7 pummeling of Middlebury. They have also jumped into the top 3.
4. BELLOWS FALLS
Record: 5-0
Previous Ranking: 5
The unbeaten, defending Division II champion Terriers got their toughest test of the season but held on for a 34-27 victory last Friday in Newport. Escaping the gauntlet, Bellows Falls has divisional wins over the teams ranked 2, 3, 4, and 6. Without a loss, the Terriers climb the rankings.
5. ST. JOHNSBURY
Record: 2-3
Previous Ranking: 3
The Hilltoppers, behind big touchdown plays to their stable of receivers, showed heart and fight in a 49-35 loss to unbeaten Burr and Burton. Still a tough team, but riding a three-game losing streak, SJA dips out of the top-four for the first time this fall.
6. HARTFORD
Record: 2-3
Previous Ranking: 4
The Hurricanes showed their mettle, staying within two points into the fourth quarter in last week’s meeting with No. 1 CVU and being the first team in Vermont to hold the Redhawks to less than 40 points this season (31). Hartford welcomes Middlebury, looking to get back to .500.
7. WINDSOR
Record: 5-0
Previous Ranking: 7
The defending Division III Yellowjackets were never challenged in a 41-6 rout of Otter Valley last week. It’s been the same story for much of their dominant season thus far. Up next? A bus ride to 2-3 Springfield.
8. MT. ANTHONY
Record: 4-1
Previous Ranking: 9
It was an easy stroll in Week 5 as the contending Patriots set back U-32, 54-0. With their only loss this season to unbeaten Bellows Falls, MAU remains a threat for the crown as it pays a visit to Lyndon, which is hungry for a rebound victory.
9. NORTH COUNTRY
Record: 4-1
Previous Ranking: 8
The Falcons didn’t win last Friday — hanging tough before falling to unbeaten Bellows Falls 34-27 — but they proved they are a legitimate threat in Division II. Behind Hayden Boivin and company, can NCU get back on track? A tough trip to Fair Haven awaits.
10. BRATTLEBORO
Record: 3-2
Previous Ranking: Bubble
Moving up to the No. 2 seed in Division II with a convincing win in Lyndon, the Colonels are also back in the power rankings’ top 10. They host winless U-32 this week.
ON THE BUBBLE
Middlebury, Rutland, Fair Haven, Colchester, BFA-Fairfax-Lamoille
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.