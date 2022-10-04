Caledonian Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 5
Buy Now

Burr and Burton quarterback Jack McCoy preps for the snap during a Division I football clash at St. Johnsbury's Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Champlain Valley and Burr and Burton stayed undefeated in Vermont, Bellows Falls toppled North Country in a matchup of Division II unbeatens and Lyndon and St. J sputtered in home losses. The week’s biggest winner? Essex. The defending champs leap to No. 3 in the power poll.

We’re closing in on the postseason as we head to Week 6 of the Vermont high school football season.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.